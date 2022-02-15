After much speculation about whether the Oscars would go host-less for the fourth year in a row, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to return to its host-having tradition with not one, but three of them: as Variety reports exclusively, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall are going to guide us through the event, which is set to take place on March 27.

The decision comes from an age-old problem regarding viewership: how to get more people tuning in for Hollywood’s most important night? In 2019, Kevin Hart withdrew stepped down as host just days before the event. Since then, the Oscars have gone hostless because it made a television event, which is long by its very nature, run a little shorter, which pleased audiences. However, the decision has not improved the ceremony’s ratings, so apparently, we’re going back to square one – betting on viewer’s curiosity to check out how the trio of emcees will handle the challenge.

Sykes is a well-established comedian whose career has taken her to participate in several major comedy shows such as The Other Two, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and many others. Nominated at the Emmys 14 times, Sykes has hosted her own talk show and comedy specials, co-hosted a number of them, and guest-starred in several others. She is also the creator of the Netflix comedy The Upshaws, which was recently renewed for Season 2.

Amy Schumer rose to prominence after writing, producing, and starring in her sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer. Known for debunking female stereotypes built and perpetuated by movies and TV shows, Schumer made her feature film debut with hit comedy Trainwreck, which got her a WGA nomination. The multiple Emmy nominee has an upcoming series, Life & Beth, set to debut at Hulu in mid-March.

Hall became a fan-favorite of the Scary Movie franchise ever since debuting as Brenda back in the early aughts. Since then, she has starred in numerous comedy movies, including Death at a Funeral, Vacation, and the surprise hit Girls Trip. Recently, she joined the cast of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Showtime’s Black Monday. She also stars in the dark comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, which received high praise earlier this year at Sundance.

This year’s Oscars ceremony is produced by Emmy winner Will Packer (Girls Trip), who was brought in to come up with different scenarios after last year’s botched ceremony. Packer’s main challenge is to make the Oscars as fun and charismatic as possible since it’s virtually impossible to rush the event – who’s going to interrupt Frances McDormand from asking all the women in the room to stand up? The all-female trio of hosts might help make the ceremony dynamic and highly entertaining since Sykes, Hall, and Schumer are all great at improvisation, and a change in format might ease the pressure on each of them.

ABC broadcasts the Oscars on March 27. Check out the complete list of nominees here at Collider.

