​At the 97th Academy Awards, host Conan O'Brien delivered a fun opening monologue and couldn't help addressing Amazon's recent $1 billion acquisition of the James Bond franchise. O'Brien joked that Amazon had named their Senior VP of Global Affairs, Steve Belsky, as the new 007. He also poked fun at Amazon chief Jeff Bezos for supposedly being delivered to the ceremony by a careless delivery man, only for the camera to pan to an empty seat with security footage showing that the Bezos box was actually stolen by a daring thief.

It's not the only Bond reference that we'll see tonight, as we are also expecting a musical montage to the franchise as part of a tribute to the series' stalwart leaders, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who were honored at November's Governor's Awards. Of course, the irony now is that neither of them is working with the Bond franchise.

What Happened To the James Bond Franchise?

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

The future of the Bond franchise has taken a dramatic turn following the news that Amazon MGM Studios now holds full control over the 007 franchise, following a blockbuster deal that will see the duo of Broccoli and Wilson stepping away from the films from this point on. Wilson, who has been a key part of Bond for nearly 60 years, confirmed his retirement from producing, saying that he is going to be moving his focus to art and charitable projects. Meanwhile, Broccoli, who has fiercely protected Bond’s legacy, called her departure a difficult but necessary decision, saying:

"My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

For decades, Broccoli has resisted any interference from outside parties keen to meddle with Bond, particularly from streaming services. She famously clashed with Amazon executives after the MGM acquisition in 2022, rejecting their approach of treating Bond as mere “content.” Broccoli even blocked proposed Amazon-backed spin-offs and a female-led Bond series, arguing that the franchise should remain exclusively theatrical and story-driven. With Amazon in full control, Bond fans are left wondering what the future holds.

For now, all 25 Eon Productions James Bond films are available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on 007’s next mission, in whatever form it may take.