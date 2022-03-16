Awards season is in full swing, and culminates next week with the presentation of the Academy Awards. While this year's Oscars have been receiving a lot of negative press over a choice to cut and pre-record eight categories, the Academy looks to change the narrative with a new pair of presenters. Variety reports that Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are in final talks to present all the cut categories during the show's pre-ceremony.

The cut categories will include Best Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound, and as previously announced, these pre-recorded categories will be edited into the live broadcast. When talking about the decision to cut these categories from the live show, the Oscar producer Will Packer said, “I think it was the right decision. We have to understand that the Academy Awards show as we know it is at an inflection point. The next coming years, especially this year, are going to be a harbinger for what this show will become.”

Also defending the move was this year's Oscar co-host Regina Hall, who told Variety last week, “There’s always, ‘The show is too long’”. Hall continued by saying this new version of the show will keep audiences “engaged” while continuing to celebrate “all the creative parts of how a film comes together and the people who make that. Everyone watching will see those faces and be able to cheer on all those nominees and winners.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Why Best Original Screenplay Is Consistently the Oscars' Most Interesting Category

While it remains to be seen if this change for the show is for the better, Momoa and Brolin are great choices to present these categories. They are two of the most well respected actors working in Hollywood today, and they have already proven they have great chemistry, as they starred together in Denis Villenuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. Also, they have been a part of many of the major franchises that make up these eight categories. The DCEU and the MCU are uniting for this part of the show, so expect many Aquaman and Thanos jokes.

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars have been against this move from the very beginning, like Villeneuve and Steven Spielberg. It now looks like there is no going back on this decision, but hopefully Momoa and Brolin can bring their usual lovably energetic charisma to this part of the show.

The Oscars are being hosted by Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer. The show will be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. PT. on ABC.

Jonathan Majors to Star in Walter Mosley's 'The Man in My Basement' Adaptation

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (265 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick