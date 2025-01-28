Honorary Oscars have long been a tradition of the ceremony, but one of them might be in need of reevaluation. Introduced in the 1930s as a way to promote young talent in Hollywood, the Juvenile Oscar was a major staple of the Academy Awards during their early years, but essentially vanished in the 1960s once child actors had proven their ability to compete in the big races, and young stars began receiving nominations alongside their adult counterparts. Today, however, the way children are treated by the Academy feels flawed, and bringing back the award in some form might serve to recognize annual breakthrough performances.

The Juvenile Award Has a Long History

Child actors have been a part of the film industry since the beginning of the silent era and remain important today, so perhaps it's not a big surprise that the Academy took notice when first deciding which parts of that industry should be honored. However, child actors remained just as vulnerable then as they are now, and they had not even secured basic labor rights yet. For his role in Skippy in 1931, Jackie Cooper became the first child actor to be nominated, and remains the youngest in history at just nine years old, but he lost to Lionel Barrymore that year. At the time, the Oscars were a bit of a chaotic mess and categories like Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress had not been invented yet, which created concerns about fairness when children were at a natural disadvantage to their adult counterparts.