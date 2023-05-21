It is inherent in the nature of the Academy Awards to celebrate the masters of the craft of cinema, and none were more important than the 12-minute standing ovation given in 1972 to one of the medium's most important figures, Sir Charlie Chaplin. Ostracized for twenty years due to suspicions brought upon by McCarthyism, Chaplin settled in Switzerland and chose to privately disconnect with the United States of America. That was until he was welcomed back with open arms to receive a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to film.

Charlie Chaplin's Politics and the Hollywood Witch Hunt

By the 1940s, Chaplin was already a household name, with films such as The Gold Rush, City Lights, and Modern Times under his directorial belt. It was also in this period that he began to openly express his own political beliefs, which some would consider left-wing, much to the chagrin of a nation enveloped in the red scare, and J. Edgar Hoover himself. This brazen tendency to express his own thoughts on the socio-political bled into his own artistry. This is most evident in his on-the-nose attack on Adolf Hitler and militaristic nationalism as a whole in the now revered classic, The Great Dictator. Its ending, a five-minute speech denouncing war and pleading to "free the world", was polarizing at its time of release, even though it was hardly a stance worthy of being tagged as "un-American". Charles Maland argues in Chaplin and American Culture: The Evolution of a Star Image that this was the beginning of the decline of his stardom, where people could no longer separate Chaplin the star, and Chaplin's real-life political viewpoints.

His already precarious position as a star, and his complicated relationship with his adoptive country, were also battered by long-standing scandals and up-and-coming controversies. Gossip writers described Chaplin as a pervert, and his dwelling in the ever-contentious waters of political leanings only worsened the situation. His affair with Joan Barry was a big hit to his reputation, and the FBI and Hoover himself pounced on the opportunity. Chaplin was at the receiving end of four indictments, with all cases being dismissed. However, the paternity suit filed by Barry declared Chaplin to be the father of the child she was carrying, despite the blood tests proving he was not. His name, formerly treated with reverence and honor, was now at the bottom of the totem pole, and overwhelmingly vilified.

Despite this, Chaplin went on to pursue another project in 1947, Monsieur Verdoux. Similarly political like his previous work, particularly criticizing capitalism and its results, the movie, and Chaplin himself, was met with boos at the premiere. Along with this came several calls to boycott his new film. Notwithstanding the nature of the work is his heightened political activity, including supporting Soviet-American friendship groups, and merely being friends with people suspected of being communists. Taking into context the increasing disdain of the population against communism and any and all related concepts, Chaplin was further lambasted and eventually investigated by the FBI. Despite denying he was a communist, calls were made for his deportation. Scathing commentaries on his existence being a bane to the very essence of America were heard from Congress to the streets, even being branded a "parlor Bolshevik".

'Limelight' and Charlie Chaplin's Self-Exile

Perhaps as a result of increasing tensions, Charlie Chaplin's next film was far from a political one. Co-starring with Buster Keaton Limelight was more biographical, offering a reflexive treatment of his own artistry. Since the setting of the film was in London, Chaplin decided to stage the premiere there. Little did he know that it would turn out to be one of the most eventful days of his life.

On September 18, 1952, Chaplin left for London. The very next day, September 19, his re-entry permit to the United States of America was revoked. In order to re-enter the country, he would have to subject himself to an interview (which was more likely an interrogation) regarding his political beliefs. Upon hearing the news, Chaplin did not fight the allegations, nor submitted to their requests. Instead, he took all of his dignity and went on self-exile. While the American people breathed fire on his already downtrodden spirit, the European audience gave nothing but adulation for him and his art. With a seething disappointment in his treatment, Chaplin went on to make A King in New York directly condemning the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and its bizarre methods.

As time passed, the political climate slowly began to change. Tempers that were previously flaring were starting to cool down. During the early 1970s, when Chaplin's health was slowly declining, several film organizations awarded him for the merits of his work as a filmmaker. At the Cannes Film Festival in 1971, he was made Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest French order of merit. The following year, 1972, Chaplin was then honored by the Venice Film Festival with a screening of City Lights. Talks were fueling about him coming back to the United States, a country that maligned him to unimaginable depths, finally giving him the recognition he deserved. While rumors were swirling, the unimaginable came true on April 10, 1972.

Charlie Chaplin's Triumphant Return Home

While he was initially hesitant, Charlie Chaplin came back to American soil at the 44th Oscars to receive a lifetime achievement award. There was a sense of fear from him, an intense doubt about how US audiences would receive him after years of a tumultuous relationship. These fears were swiftly removed when the 82-year-old legend entered the stage and was met with a standing ovation that seemingly went on forever, yet also was somehow not enough. It was as if at that very moment, the Academy Awards were offering a figurative apology. The award was an attempt to right their wrongs, to give credence to the immeasurable talent of a man they have so harshly judged. America wanted to make amends, and they were lucky for Chaplin to have graciously accepted.

Yes, Chaplin was far from the energy-filled tramp he numerously portrayed on screen. He was a frail old man whose face reflected decades of hard work, bitterness, and pain. Despite this, the ovation seemingly rekindled his soul and thanked the wonderful crowd for their appreciation. Rarely has a moment been bigger than the award show itself, and this is one of those instances. The Chaplin name, and his oeuvre, is bigger than the Academy Awards itself, and him still possessing the honor of having the longest-standing ovation in its history is a testament to his brilliance.