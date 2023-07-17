Ever since the Best International Feature Film award was officially introduced, in 1956, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science has given the prize to 66 movies from 28 countries. Over 300 more, hailing from 62 countries all over the world, have been nominated. In 2023, All Quiet on the Western Front became the most recent film in this long list to be honored with an Oscar. The anti-war movie directed by Edward Berger earned Germany its third trophy as a unified country. Before the '90s, West Germany won the Best International Feature Film - or, at the time, Best Foreign Language Film - trophy once more, in 1979, with Volker Schlöndorff’s The Tin Drum. With four victorious movies under its belt, Germany has a pretty decent track record at the Oscars. However, it doesn’t even come close to the top 3 countries with the most wins. And, when compared to the all-time champ, Italy, Germany still comes up ten awards short.

Wait, ten awards? You read that right. With a total of 69 submissions and 32 nominations, Italy has the highest number of Best International Feature Film Oscars — a total of 14 trophies to call its own. As a matter of fact, Italy began winning Oscars even before the Academy unveiled a category for international features: in 1947, it got a Special Award for its neorealist drama Shoeshine, directed by Vittorio de Sica. The director won a Special Award again two years later, in 1949, for yet another drama focused on post-war social issues, Bicycle Thieves. And, in 1950, this big winner received a Special Award once more for a co-production with France, The Walls of Malapaga, directed by René Clément.

RELATED: This Is the Only Person to Be Nominated for an Oscar in Seven Different Decades

Which Country Has Won the Most International Feature Film Oscars?

Image via Ente Nazionale Industrie Cinematografiche

The Southern European nation of Italy known for giving rise to directors such as de Sica, Federico Fellini, and Michelangelo Antonioni won its first actual Best International Feature Film award in 1956, the very year in which the category was introduced at the Oscars. The winner was Fellini’s La Strada, a tragedy about a young woman, played by Giulietta Masina, who is sold by her mother to a street performer and eventually escapes captivity only to find a world much more cruel than she could’ve imagined. La Strada was up against Helmut Käutner’s The Captain of Köepenick, from West Germany, René Clement’s Gervaise, from France, Kon Ichikawa’s Harp of Burma, from Japan, and Erik Balling’s Qivitoq, from Denmark.

One year later, Fellini won yet again with another movie starring Masina. Running against Robert Siodmak’s The Devil Strikes at Night (West Germany), René Clair’s Gates of Paris (France), Mehboob Khan’s Mother India (India), and Arne Skouen’s Nine Lives (Norway), Nights of Cabiria emerged victorious from the 1957 race. With a plot that would eventually inspire the musical Sweet Charity, the movie tells the story of a sex worker deceived and robbed by her good-for-nothing boyfriend.

Throughout his long and prolific career, Fellini won four of the 14 Academy Awards received by Italy. Apart from La Strada and Nights of Cabiria, the director also took home the prize for his work on the autobiographical pics 8 ½ (which, taking a page from Cabiria’s handbook, was later adapted into the musical Nine) and Amarcord. 8 ½, which deals with Fellini’s time as a filmmaker, won over Roman Polanski’s Knife in the Water (Poland), Francisco Rovira Beleta’s Los Tarantos (Spain), Vasilis Georgiadis’ The Red Lanterns (Greece), and Noboru Nakamura’s Twin Sisters of Kyoto (Japan), in 1963. As for Amarcord, which focuses on the director’s young life, it beat out Károly Makk’s Cats’ Play (Hungary), Jerzy Hoffman’s The Deluge (Poland), Sergio Renán’s The Truce (Argentina), and Louis Malle’s Lacombe, Lucien (France), in 1974.

The first Italian director to bring an Oscar to his country, Vittorio de Sica has also won a total of four awards for International Film. Still, only two after the category was made official. In 1964, his comedy Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow beat out Ephraim Kishon’s Sallah Shabati (Israel), Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (France), Hiroshi Teshigahara’s Woman in the Dunes (Japan), and Bo Widerberg’s Raven’s End (Sweden). In 1971, Akira Kurosawa’s Dodes'ka-den, Jan Troell’s The Emigrants (Sweden), Kishon’s The Policeman (Israel), and Igor Talankin’s Tchaikovsky (USSR) all lost to de Sica’s World War II drama The Garden of the Finzi-Continis. De Sica was also nominated for the rom-com Marriage Italian Style, in 1965. The winner, in that year, was Czechoslovakia’s Holocaust drama The Shop on Main Street, directed by Ján Kadár and Elmar Klos.

Italy also won in 1970, with Elio Petri’s Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion, in 1989, with Giuseppe Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso, and in 1991, with Gabriele Salvatores’ Mediterraneo. In 1998, Roberto Benigni’s Holocaust dramedy Life Is Beautiful won over Walter Salles’ Central Station (Brazil), Carlos Saura’s Tango (Argentina), José Luis Garci’s The Grandfather (Spain), and Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven (Iran). The movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Doubling as the film’s star, Benigni became the first performer to win the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for a non-English speaking film.

In 2013, Italy won its most recent Best International Feature Film award with Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty, a drama about an aging writer in the process of reassessing his life. The film was up against Thomas Vinterberg’s The Hunt (Denmark), Felix van Groeningen’s The Broken Circle Breakdown (Belgium), Rithy Panh’s The Missing Picture (Cambodia), and Hany Abu-Assad’s Omar (Palestine). Italy’s last nomination came in 2021, with Sorrentino’s The Hand of God. The movie lost the award to Japan’s Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Which Countries Have Won the Second & Third Most International Feature Film Oscars?

Image via Cecchi Gori Group

On the podium of Best International Feature Film winners, Japan has the bronze medal, with a total of five awards for remarkable movies. The first one the country received was before the category was formalized, in the form of a Special Award: Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon was honored by the Academy in 1954. Back then, however, the award was not an official competition, as there was not a list of nominees. In the actual Best International Feature Film category, Japan’s first Oscar came only in 2008, when Yojiro Takita’s Departures won against Laurent Cantet’s The Class (France), Uli Edel’s The Baader Meinhof Complex (Germany), Götz Spielmann’s Revanche (Austria), and Ari Folman’s Waltz with Bashir (Israel).

The Best International Feature Film award doesn’t work quite exactly like other awards at the Oscars ceremony. Instead of honoring films released commercially in the US, the category features competitors chosen by their home countries. Each country is allowed one entry in the category, kind of like a worldwide Eurovision of cinema. The country with the highest number of entries in the history of the Academy Awards is France, which has sent 70 of its films to the Oscars. 41 of those were actually nominated - a record in its own right. But, with a history of 12 winners, France still comes in second regarding who has taken the award home most times. Its first Oscar was for Maurice Cloche’s Monsieur Vincent, a Special Award given out in 1948. Ten years later, in 1958, Jacques Tati’s Mon Oncle won the country the first Oscar in the actual Best International Feature Film category.