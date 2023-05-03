Every late February or early March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rolls out a literal red carpet to celebrate the finest crop of producers, directors, performers, and crew members that the industry has to produce for that particular year. From the most well-known categories like Best Picture and Best Actress to more technical awards including Best Lighting and Best Visual Effects, everyone is dressed to the nines and ready to toast the best in their field. And hopefully, by the end of the event, and before you head out to the after-party of your choice, you will be clutching one of those hallowed little golden men of a statue that we have come to know as the "Oscar" award. But why did it get such an odd and unusual name? The statuette is made of 24-karat gold and stands at 1-foot 8 inches tall, but it's not like "Oscar" is going to appear on the 10 most popular names in any given year. (No offense to all the readers named "Oscar," it's just not that popular a name.) So, why is it attached to the crown jewel of the film industry? Well, there are several theories out there, but no one has ever been able to nail down a factual story as to the origin of the most sought-after award in Hollywood. So let's dig into the mystery a little further.

The Most Prevalent Oscar Theory Floating Around

The most widely accepted theory that began getting bandied about in Tinseltown about how Oscar was dubbed started in the 1930s and is attributed to the Academy's very first librarian named Margaret Herrick. As the story goes, Herrick was looking at one of the first versions of the statue and randomly proclaimed, "He reminds me of my Uncle Oscar." The "uncle" Herrick was referring to was actually her cousin who was a farmer from Texas who Herrick lovingly called "Uncle" and went by the name Oscar Pierce. Apparently, some staff overheard Herrick's whimsical remark and ran with it, and so the avuncular nickname has stuck for almost a full century. Interestingly, Herrick would later go on to become the executive director of the Academy in 1943 taking the place of her own husband, Donald Gledhill, who enlisted in the U.S. Army and went on to fight in World War II. Ms. Herrick is considered one of the pre-eminent pioneers of data collecting and the award ceremony that we get to enjoy every Spring.

Did Sidney Skolsky Come Up With the Name "Oscar"?

When the Oscars really started to take off in the mid-30s, people started coming out of the woodwork with the claim that they came up with the name. This included a well-known Tinseltown columnist named Sidney Skolsky who eagerly put his name in the hat as the man who coined the name, "Oscar." Whether we believe him is another story. Nonetheless, Skolsky claimed that he was tired of writing about the "gold statuette" saying it was hard to spell. Okay. Skolsky claimed that he borrowed the name from an old Vaudeville line where the comedian would ask the orchestra conductor, “Will you have a cigar, Oscar?” and would proceed to pull the cigar away from the conductor's outstretched arm. In his book Don’t Get Me Wrong—I Love Hollywood, Skolsky wrote that he didn't much care for the elitist attitude of the people that celebrated the awards in 1934, “The snobbery of that particular Academy Award annoyed me. I wanted to make the gold statuette human. I’d show them, acting so high and mighty about their prize. I’d give it a name, a name that would erase their phony dignity.” It is also widely accepted that Skolsky's Oscar moniker was the first to appear in a credentialed publication and the Academy acknowledges this fact by releasing the statement that Skolsky's assertion was, "the first confirmed newspaper reference to the Academy Award as an Oscar.” on March 16, 1934.

A Recent Legend of Oscar and His Name

As recent as 2004, evidence was being brought to the table that Oscar received his name from yet another source. Bruce Davis, the former Academy Executive Director, claimed that while researching for his book The Academy and the Award, he had come across credible evidence that the term originated with Eleanore Lilleberg. Like Margaret Herrick, Lilleberg worked in a clerical capacity for the Academy at the time the award was introduced. Lilleberg was the first person asked to handle the actual statues before the ceremony. Davis uncovered in Lilleberg's autobiography that it was her brother who stated Lilleberg called the awards “Oscar” after an army veteran from Norway who she had met years prior in Chicago. Although the man's name is as mysterious as the legend behind the statue, Lilleberg's brother noted that this Norwegian military man, “stood straight and tall.” Some believed that he was referring to Norway’s King Oscar II, but Davis claims that was not the case. King Oscar II's figure was well known because he was featured on a sardine tin, but didn’t resemble the Oscar statuette. You really can't make these stories up, and we didn't. Nevertheless, Davis is steadfast in his support of Ms. Lilleberg as the person who named the award.

One More "Longshot" Oscar Theory

One final myth that has made the rounds over the years is that "Oscar" was in fact named after a Mexican movie star and director by the name of Emilio Fernández, who also went by the name, “El Indio." This legend posits Fernandez was captured during the Mexican Revolution and was later released, coming to America sometime during the 1920s. This is where it gets even stranger. Supposedly, Fernadez found employment as a Hollywood extra. It was during this stint on movie sets that he encountered fellow Mexican actress and Hollywood star Dolores del Río. Now see if you can hang with us as this yarn gets even fuzzier.

Del Rio was married to MGM chief art director Cedric Gibbons who was purportedly looking for a model for the statue. Del Rio suggested Fernandez stand in as the well-proportioned figure, and he posed as a knight standing on a film reel, holding a crusader’s sword. As to somehow suggest that the award was a symbol of strength and leadership. It's safe to say that the mystery behind how Oscar was named only gets murkier and more difficult to verify as the years pass, but the stories abound, and none have ever been fully accredited as a legitimate source yet. We will await the next theory with bated breath and pass it along.