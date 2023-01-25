Although the work of visual effects artists are often not greeted with the same fanfare as filmmakers and performers, their work is just as important, particularly on major blockbusters that heavily rely on visual immersion. It’s hard to think about what films like Dune or Avatar would look like without their incredible VFX work, but incredible visual artistry isn’t limited to the few film studios that can pay to fund a multimillion epic in an intended franchise. Smaller studios and production houses often feature creative, cutting edge techniques to create unique aesthetics using the resources they have, and it's inspirational to see this type of innovation. Sadly, this year’s Academy Award nominees do not reflect that diversity within the field, as this year’s Best Visual Effects nominees are exclusively blockbusters.

The Best Visual Effects Nominees Are All Massive Blockbusters

This year’s nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet On The Western Front, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Batman, five massive budget films with expenses covered by major studios that granted them with significant award season campaigns. There’s certainly nothing to fault about this lineup; the lush world of Pandora, the riveting aerial battles, the trenches of World War I, the underwater kingdoms of Atlantis, and the haunting underworld of Gotham City would certainly not have been as immersive as they were if it wasn’t for an incredible VFX team. However, it once again feels like the Oscars have simply picked five nominees out of a field of ten expensive films with little recognition of the race’s underdogs.

Beyond simply honoring the subjective best achievements in a given category each year, the Academy Award must define what that craft is. Are “good visual effects” simply how much money a studio can throw towards a film production? This was a year when smaller, inventive films like Nope, Thirteen Lives, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Good Night Oppy used VFX in interesting ways, but the Oscars opted to go for more easily identifiable blockbusters. By keeping in line with these antiquated traditions, the Academy Awards have created a stigma that suggests that the only films that have merit in this category are big action movies where even a casual audience member can notice the digital work.

Image via Prime Video

Who Did the Oscars Snub for Their Visual Effects?

Prior to the nominations themselves, ten films are shortlisted in some technical awards categories. While this is often a great opportunity to recognize more outside-the-box contenders, many of them sadly do not make it to the final list of nominees. This year had some particularly fascinating selections that would have been instructional for viewers watching the ceremony that could stand to learn about visual effects artistry, but sadly they were not among the final list of nominees.

Not selected was Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard’s riveting drama about the rescue of a Thai soccer team by a crew of brave international divers. It’s not the type of film that you would think was “visual effects heavy” at a first glance, which only proves how effective it is; Howard’s team was so detailed in their work that the latent visuals blend in seamlessly with the sets, creating a pitch-perfect recapturing of the real events. Beyond just creating some of the most stunning images of the year, Jordan Peele’s Nope examined the definition of what “spectacle” really is. By analyzing the role that deception and immersion play in the cinematic process, the visual effects team on Nope showed why certain images and moments are still in our collective memories forever.

Beyond these two films, the Oscars passed up the opportunity to even shortlist many nominees that could have been game-changing. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio could have recognized what goes into stop-motion animation and Good Night Oppy would have been one of the rare documentaries nominated in the category. Despite sweeping many of the other technical categories and receiving the most nominations overall, Everything Everywhere All At Once (which reportedly cost around $25 million) failed to make it on the final list. What makes the list even more egregious is that among the other blockbusters shortlisted were Jurassic World Dominion and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; yes, these were expensive films, but did their VFX actually look that good?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Oscars Need to Change Their Outlook on Visual Effects

Unfortunately, this has been a trend in the category in recent years. While the win for Ex Machina was a notable award for an independent production and the victory for First Man showed the power of more latent work, the category continues to be rounded out by the year’s biggest blockbusters. Even non-action movies generally require a significant price tag; the digital deaging in The Irishman that received a nomination reportedly cost between $150-$250 million. Occasionally, a more inventive nominee like Deepwater Horizon or Kubo and the Two Strings will slip in, but they’re generally perceived as outliers with no shot at winning. It’s more often that big-budget films with aggressive visual work end up with nominations, such as The Lone Ranger, Free Guy, or the Transformers sequels.

Over the last few years, the mistreatment of below-the-line crew members on major film productions has been a topic of discussion. Production companies like Marvel Studios have been under fire by their employees for creating toxic and unhealthy working environments, prompting responses from the VFX community expressing their outrage. This has led to some misconceptions about the craft that the Oscars have seemingly confirmed. By exclusively nominating blockbusters, the Academy is suggesting to aspiring VFX artists that they have to endure these sorts of standards if they want to pursue their passion in the industry.

The Academy Awards are a fun ceremony to get excited about each year, but they’re also a powerful institution within the industry that has the ability to enact change and subvert misconceptions. The Best Picture win for Parasite opened up casual viewers to international cinema, and nominations for obscure titles grant them larger audiences. It’s time that the Academy Awards step up and explore more diverse contenders in the VFX category, as it's a much more inclusive craft than their nominees suggest.