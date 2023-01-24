Today will be a day forever remembered for Irish cinema. Five Irish actors were nominated for their performances (all of them first-time nominees) and for the first time in history, an Irish-language film is nominated for Best International Picture. Not to mention Martin McDonagh (who grew up in the UK, but was born to Irish parents) is nominated for Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, and The Banshees of Inisherin is nominated for Best Picture.

The History of Ireland at the Oscars

Irish cinema has always been underrated. Audiences seem to prefer Irish-adjacent stories that star British or American actors donning horrific accents. From Leap Year to P.S. I Love You to the abomination that was Wild Mountain Thyme, what people consider “Irish cinema” is actually not that Irish at all. But every now and then, we see actual Irish productions receive international acclaim. Back in the '90s, Irish writer-director Neil Jordan won Best Adapted Screenplay for The Crying Game and Brenda Fricker became the first Irish actor ever to win an Oscar for her performance in My Left Foot. In the Name of the Father was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Jim Sheridan. Since then, Irish cinema has sporadically been acknowledged by the Academy. Saoirse Ronan, one of the most consistent and acclaimed actors working today, has earned four acting nominations. The animation studio Caroon Saloon has received four nominations for Best Animated Feature for their films, The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, and Wolfwalkers as well as a nomination for Best Animated Short. An Irish Oscar win that always deserves remembering is in 2016, for the Short Film Stutterer. Not to mention Lenny Abrahamson earning a nod for his direction of the haunting and beautiful, Room, which was nominated for Best Picture along with Brooklyn.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' Earns Nine Oscar Nominations

Let’s start with one of the most acclaimed movies of the year: The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s no surprise that it is adored by critics and audiences alike. There is something about Martin McDonagh’s trademark blend of comedy and darkness that produces quality, character-driven movies with exceptional dialogue. He proved this to a wide audience with In Bruges and further reiterated it with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Banshees brings McDonagh back to his ancestral roots — early 20th Century Ireland, a fictional Island off the West Coast of the country, to be more specific. The film has earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, not to mention nominees for four of its actors. This makes the film McDonagh’s most Oscar-nominated film to date.

RELATED: ‘The Quiet Girl’ Makes History as First Irish-Language Film Nominated for an Oscar

Five Irish Actors Are Nominated for an Oscar This Year

This marks the first nomination for Brendan Gleeson (who should have been nominated in 2015 for Calvary, but I desist), Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Colin Farrell has been consistently giving us weird, fun, compelling, and always memorable performances for the past few decades, but I think it’s fair to say that Banshees is his greatest performance to date. He carries Banshees effortlessly with help from a spectacular supporting cast but his earnest and dim-witted Pádraic brings much-needed brevity when Brendan Gleeson starts chopping off those fingers! What is there to be said about Brendan Gleeson? He has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable actors of this century, playing everything from eccentric wizards to haunted priests to fed-up assassins. His crisp, clear voice cuts through any tension and holds the hand of the audience, bringing you right in, so you don't miss a word of what he says.

A lot of people may not have known Kerry Condon before Banshees outside of her voice work as F.R.I.D.A.Y in the MCU or Mike Ehrmantraut's daughter-in-law in Better Call Saul. When all the men’s pitiful arguments become too much, Condon’s Siobhán brings the men, the story, and the audience back down to earth. The scene in which she rejects Dominic’s advances has been praised in particular for both her and Keoghan’s acting. Condon makes Siobhán rational and practical, but also the most feeling and real of all the characters.

And then Barry Keoghan himself. He is undoubtedly one of the most interesting actors working today. His penchant for weird characters with dubious morals has forged an illustrious path for the actor. From his first time appearing opposite Farrell in The Killing of A Sacred Deer to making the most of his five minutes as the Joker in last year’s The Batman, you never know what a Keoghan character is going to do next. Dominic, although eccentric, is a departure from the actor’s usual characters. Keoghan brings the tragedy with Dominic, who just wants to marry a nice girl to get away from his abusive father. His brutal fate only adds to the heartbreaking nature of the character, and Keoghan carries Dominic beautifully right to the end.

And then, alone, far away from Inisherin, lies the devastating but understated performance by Paul Mescal in Aftersun. The little indie film that premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival has captivated audiences with its honest and shattering look at fathers and daughters, and all that space in between them. Mescal delivers a haunting performance as a father trying to hide his suffering from his young daughter. Mescal’s breakout role in 2020’s Normal People foreshadowed what the actor would go on to excel in; young men suffering mentally but doing all they can to hide it from their loved ones. Despite his boyish good looks and strong physique, there isn't an ounce of toxic masculinity. He’s immensely vulnerable and taps into the core of his actors so palpably, we feel like we can almost reach forward from our seats and touch them. It’s an unexpected but absolutely deserving nomination for a young actor who still has plenty more to offer us.

The First Irish-Language Film Nominated for Best International Picture

And to move away from acting for a second, history has been made. For the first time ever, an Irish-language film is nominated for Best International Picture. It’s hard to describe to non-Irish people how big a deal this is. For those who don’t know, Irish is not the first language of Ireland, thanks to the British Empire’s valiant attempts to wipe it out, along with all remnants of Irish culture. It’s a compulsory subject in Irish schools, but only small areas known as the Gaeltacht speak it more than English. Irish is a beautiful language, but it's a difficult one to learn and is often reduced to British and Americans getting angry over how to pronounce "Aoife." It’s estimated that only 170,000 people speak Irish as a first language. So, to see a film told in a language that people fought so hard to protect being internationally acknowledged is just a beautiful reminder of the perseverance of Irish culture. (Even if this writer's Irish is a bit rusty.) Based on the novella Foster by Claire Keegan, An Cailiín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) follows a young girl who is put in the foster care system and unexpectedly finds the family she has been hoping for all her life.

We’ll have to wait until March to see if these nominations will translate into wins. But whether these nominations stay nominations or become victories, it doesn't take away from the fact that 2022 has been a stellar year for Irish movies. From first-time nominations for breakout actors as well as those who have been on the scene for years, to a history-making acknowledgment of an Irish-language film, today is a special moment in Irish cinema and a proud day for Irish people.