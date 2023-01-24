An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) made history on Tuesday morning when it became the first-ever Irish-language feature film to be nominated at the Oscars. Directed by Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl scored a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old girl who’s abandoned by her poverty-stricken parents and sent to live with distant relatives in the 1980s, The Quiet Girl is a devastating little movie about the power of love. Bairéad, who also wrote the film, communicates volumes through silent glances and moments of stillness, before letting it all out in the film’s gloriously sentimental final scene. The Quiet Girl is based on Irish writer Claire Keegan's acclaimed story. The film will compete in the Best International Feature category with Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina’s Argentina, 1985, Belgium’s Close, and Poland’s EO.

It was big day overall for Irish films and talent. Director Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin picked up nine nominations, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, and Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Elsewhere, Paul Mescal was nominated alongside Farrell for Best Actor, for his performance in the brilliant Aftersun.

The Quiet Girl premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and was released to critical and commercial success in U.K. and Ireland. It grossed more than $1 million in the U.K. and Ireland, making it the highest grossing Irish-language film of all time. Additionally, it also received seven Irish Film and Television Academy Awards, and has been nominated in two categories at the BAFTAs.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will be held on March 12. You can watch the trailer for The Quiet Girl here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: