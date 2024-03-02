Since the late 1920s, the Oscars have built their name as the most prestigious award in not just Hollywood, but arguably the entire film industry. Some of the most anticipated races of every year's Academy Awards are the acting categories, where the best acting performances of a respective year are given their due. Sometimes, however, wins are given to performances that aren't perceived to be particularly deserving. Rather, the general perception is that these awards are given to an actor for their trajectory and legacy.

Even if the performance was absolutely phenomenal, as is the case with ones like Jessica Chastain's in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the win itself may come with a bittersweet taste that puts a stain on it. Known as legacy Oscars or career Oscars, these victories are given to actors who come across as being "long overdue" for Academy gold. A legacy win doesn't mean it wasn't deserved, but that one of the main factors for its existence lay outside of the performance in question.

10 Julianne Moore

'Still Alice' (2014)

By the time 2014 came around, the terrific Julianne Moore had already been Oscar-nominated four times. Her win finally came at fifty-four years old for Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland's Still Alice, a hard-hitting psychological drama about a linguistics professor who finds the bonds with her family tested after she's diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Still Alice, while definitely tough to watch, is an exceptional movie. Its portrayal of how Alzheimer's affects a family is both sensitive and heartbreaking, and Moore is the perfect pillar to hold up such a story. However, though she offers one of the most powerful performances of her career here, the narrative around her win was that it came more as a reward for her illustrious careerthan for this particular performance, especially with performances like Rosamund Pike's in Gone Girl also nominated that year.

9 Kate Winslet

'The Reader' (2008)

Generally agreed to be one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Kate Winslet already had five Oscar noms backing her up at thirty-three years old when she finally won on her sixth nomination for The Reader. This German-American romantic drama takes place in post-WWII Germany, where a law student re-encounters his former lover as she defends herself in a war-crime trial.

No one would argue that Winslet did not deserve her Oscar win for The Reader. Despite its distinctly Oscar-baity feel, the film allows its main star to delve into her character's psychological complexity in riveting ways. However, it's also undeniable that Winslet's victory read as more of a "well, finally!" kind of moment, since previously nominated performances like Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind would have been far more satisfying wins.

8 Jessica Chastain

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (2021)

Despite all its faults, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is perhaps one of the most underrated biopics of the last decade, taking a deep and intimate look at the rise, fall, and redemption of famed televangelist Tammy Faye. Under pounds of heavy makeup, Jessica Chastain convincingly plays Faye, a performance for which she obtained her third Oscar nomination — And long-awaited first win.

Since her breakthrough in the early 2010s, Chastain had become one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, landing a variety of roles praised by critics and audiences alike. After being a front-runner for Zero Dark Thirty in 2013 but losing to Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, it took another nine years for Chastain to finally get her due. Though far from her best performance, her work on The Eyes of Tammy Faye is nuanced and endearing, making it hard to be upset about her win in 2022.

7 Gary Oldman

'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Since his film debut in 1982, Gary Oldman has neatly cemented his place as one of the greatest English actors in movie history. Even then, it took a whopping thirty years for him to get his first Oscar nomination in 2012 for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and another six years after that for his first win for Darkest Hour. In this biopic, one of the most impressive makeup transformations in film history turns Oldman into Winston Churchill in mid-1940, when a monumental decision will decide the fate of WWII and the future of the British Empire.

Oldman's work is nothing short of transformational. Early into the runtime, he disappears into the role and it becomes hard to see anyone but the real Winston Churchill on the screen. Even then, though, it's tough to defend his performance as the best of 2017 when legendary turns such as Daniel Kaluuya's in Get Out and Daniel Day-Lewis's final performance in Phantom Thread were also nominated. Ultimately, it's safe to say that Oldman won in 2018 mainly because he should have already won long before.

6 Al Pacino

'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

From The Godfather to Dog Day Afternoon, Al Pacino has proved on multiple occasions that he's one of the greatest thespians the medium has ever been graced with. While it's certainly not his best work, Scent of a Woman (a drama about a student in need of money agreeing to care for a cantankerous blind man) was the movie that finally gave him his Oscar at fifty-two years old, after losing seven times.

It was no secret in 1993 that everyone thought Pacino was long overdue for some true recognition from the Academy, and this was the general narrative surrounding his performance during award season. It's certainly a powerful and convincing portrayal, but with its lack of subtlety and over-the-top line delivery, some would call it one of the worst Oscar-winning performances of the '90s. Particularly with a performance like Denzel Washington's for Malcolm X also in contention in '93, one has to lament that Pacino didn't get his Oscar a lot sooner for a performance that actually deserved it.

5 Paul Newman

'The Color of Money' (1986)

The late Paul Newman was not only one of the best actors of his generation but one of the most iconic stars Hollywood has ever produced. Twenty-eight years after his first Oscar nod for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and with seven losses under his belt, Newman finally got the Academy's praise for his work on Martin Scorsese's The Color of Money, a legacy sequel to The Hustler where pool hustler Fast Eddie Felson teaches a cocky protégé the ropes of the game.

Newman was sixty-two when he won, making him one of the oldest Oscar winners ever. He had reportedly grown so disillusioned with losing so often that he didn't show up at the ceremony to pick up his statuette. It's hard to blame him since it's not controversial to say that he deserved an Academy Award for plenty of performances before The Color of Money, where his work — while great — is very far from Oscar-worthy.

4 Judi Dench

'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Shakespeare In Love, the infamous romantic drama where a young William Shakespeare with no ideas and no money meets a woman who becomes his muse, is generally regarded as the weakest Best Picture winner of the '90s. Nowadays, it's pretty much universally accepted that Harvey Weinstein's power over Hollywood was one of the main factors that caused the film's sweep at the Oscars in 1999, perhaps including Judi Dench's win for Best Supporting Actress at sixty-two years old.

Dench had only been nominated once before, for a highly acclaimed performance in 1997's Mrs Brown that for a while seemed to have a decent chance at winning. Dench's win in 1999 felt like a make-up award for her loss the year before, especially considering that, with only a little under six minutes of screen time, her performance barely gets any chance to truly shine as an Oscar-worthy piece of work.

3 Will Smith

'King Richard' (2021)

King Richard is a sports biopic focused on Richard Williams and how his unconventional coaching helped his daughters Venus and Serena become two of the greatest tennis superstars of all time. After thirty years of trajectory and two Oscar nominations where he stood a solid chance at winning, Will Smith finally got his anticipated win for this film.

King Richard is one of the best sports movies of the last few years, anchored by a performance by Smith that's full of charm, emotion, and complexity. However, it's hard to deny that the surrounding narrative that award season had a strong air of "he deserves an Oscar already" looming over it. That just makes it more of a tragedy that with the Chris Rock slap scandal, Smith likely permanently stained the legacy that made him win his first Academy Award.

2 Meryl Streep

'The Iron Lady' (2011)

No one would deny that Meryl Streep is one of the best — if not the best — actresses of all time. At a tremendous twenty-one nods, Streep is far and away the actor with the largest number of Oscar nominations, and most of them have been well deserved. She's also one of only a few actresses with three Oscar wins, the third one coming nearly thirty years after the second for The Iron Lady, a controversial biopic about an elderly Margeret Thatcher coming to terms with scenes from her past.

The Iron Lady is not a particularly good film, and Streep's performance in it is surprisingly not particularly great. While her impersonation of Thatcher is impressively convincing, that's about as far as it goes. It's too superficial to merit an Oscar, sometimes bordering on caricature. As such, Streep's win strongly read as the Academy wanting to cement her legacy as one of cinema's greatest thespians with an overdue third win, even if cinephiles would argue that this performance should have stayed as one of the ones that the Academy ignored.

1 Jamie Lee Curtis

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

As the most recent legacy Oscar win, Jamie Lee Curtis's victory for her very limited supporting turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once still stings for some. In this sci-fi highly existentialist masterpiece, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into a multiverse-hopping adventure where she alone can save existence by connecting to lives she led in other realities.

Curtis's performance as a grumpy IRS inspector is admittedly great, just as funny as it is deep and earnest. However, it most certainly wasn't the best supporting female performance of 2022 — Or of its own movie, even, with Stephanie Hsu delivering a superior performance in every sense. Though Curtis had never been nominated for an Oscar before, her win still felt like a prize for her acclaimed career rather than for her performance.

