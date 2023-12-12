It's time to forecast Hollywood's biggest event of the year. Welcome to Collider's FYC hub, your best resource for Oscars 2024 predictions. Here, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff will keep you up to date on the leading contenders based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers. Remember to come back often for updates. Awards Season is a roller-coaster ride and the odds are always changing.

The Latest Oscar Predictions

Welcome to the first edition of Collider FYC’s Oscar season nomination predictions. Each week, I’ll update you with the latest on the state of the race with news and insights.

Let’s begin by going into how I develop my predictions.

First off, these picks don’t reflect my personal opinion. Audience response, critical praise, accolades, and industry buzz come first. That said, my faith in a film’s power and how audiences and Academy members might respond can factor in.

For example, take Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers and Cord Jefferson's feature directorial debut, American Fiction. I suspected both would enjoy upward trends this season courtesy of their sky-high quality, charm, and positive word of mouth, and that's precisely what appears to be happening. Already, both films have won big at the Gotham Awards and racked up a slew of Independent Spirit Award nominations.

As the current Oscar weather forecast, after the summer of Barbenheimer, it's shaping up to be a very Barbenheimer-heavy awards season. At this point, it looks like a shoo-in that the two films will likely net the most nominations overall, with Oppenheimer being the early favorite for Best Picture. Oscar buzz began the moment it screened ahead of its July release and only grew when it far exceeded box office expectations. Given that the 4K Blu-ray release sold out after a week on sale across major retailers, Oppenheimer is clearly at the top of the charts for many, with its theatrical release partner, Barbie, ​​​​coming in just behind.

Let's get into specifics.

The Academy Award for Best Picture

Front-runner: 'Oppenheimer'

It's not easy having a summer release and sustaining momentum all the way to awards season, but Barbie and Oppenheimer have done it. Barbie tops the 2023 box office with $1.4 billion, while Oppenheimer holds the #3 position with $951 million. While Barbie's Best Picture nomination feels like a lock at this point, a win in this category might be a reach. Oppenheimer, however, has emerged as the clear front-runner, with the feel-good holiday charmer The Holdovers being the most likely potential upset for the Christopher Nolan juggernaut.

Current Rankings

The Academy Award for Best Director

Front-runner: Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer'

Barbenheimer reigns supreme again. It's hard to imagine a list of nominees that doesn't include Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, but it looks like Nolan's award to lose. And while I'm leaning towards Yorgos Lanthimos and Alexander Payne for Poor Things and The Holdovers, respectively, don't count out Bradley Cooper for Maestro. Cooper has a far better shot at winning in the Best Actor category, but he deserves a nomination for his work in front of and behind the lens of the Netflix film. Hopefully, the Academy doesn't opt to favor one over the other in the nomination phase.

Current Rankings

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer Greta Gerwig — Barbie Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

The Academy Award for Best Actor

Front-runner: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'

A rising tide lifts all boats, right? That seems to be the case with Oppenheimer as there's a genuine possibility it could take home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Overall, the Best Actor category has come into focus more than most thus far. Murphy's nomination is a sure thing, with Cooper being his most formidable contender. Well-deserved nominations for Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction also look likely. The only potential upset for the trio? Leonardo DiCaprio for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Current Rankings

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer Bradley Cooper — Maestro Colman Domingo — Rustin Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

The Academy Award for Best Actress

Front-runner: Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone's given many exceptional performances over the years and found rewards with nominations for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), The Favourite, and a Best Actress statuette for La La Land. Still, I've never seen anything like her performance in Poor Things. It's a movie that hinges on top-tier work from every single department. Yet, Stone's perfectly calibrated performance is the film's beating heart, delivering a wildly compelling, bizarre, and shockingly inspiring coming-of-age story. Stone has front-runner status at the moment, but Lily Gladstone's film-stealing performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is on the rise thanks to her recent National Board of Review nomination and New York Film Critics Circle win.

Current Rankings

Emma Stone — Poor Things Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon Carey Mulligan — Maestro Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple Margot Robbie — Barbie

The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

Front-runner: Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer'

Industry legends Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, and Robert DeNiro may hold the one, two, and three positions right now, but watch out for a potential sneak attack from May December standout Charles Melton. In the Todd Haynes-directed Netflix release, Melton shares the screen with powerhouses Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, but it's his performance everyone's talking about. Melton is already a Gotham Award winner, an Independent Spirit Award nominee, a New York Film Critics Circle winner, and more.

Current Rankings

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling — Barbie Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon Charles Melton — May December Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress

Front-runner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers'

Get ready for an epic awards season run from Da'Vine Joy Randolph. She's felt like a front-runner in this category since The Holdovers debuted at TIFF 2023, and, if anything, enthusiasm for her work in the film has only gotten stronger. While she has a clear edge on the competition, hopes are high that The Color Purple could snag not one but two spots on this list — one for Danielle Brooks' jaw-dropping work as Sofia and another for Taraji P. Henson's electrifying turn as Shug Avery. While I'm hopeful Jodie Foster will score a nomination for her passionate performance as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad, Julianne Moore is very much in the hunt for May December.

Current Rankings

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer Taraji P. Henson — The Color Purple Jodie Foster — Nyad

When Are The Oscars?

The 96th Oscars will air in the U.S. on ABC on Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at 7 pm EDT/4 pm PDT. Before then, preliminary voting runs from December 14th to 18th, with the Oscar Shortlists coming out on Thursday, December 21st. After that, voting for nominations opens on January 11th and ends on the 16th. The Academy reveals the nominees on Tuesday, January 23rd. Final voting kicks off on February 22nd and concludes on the 27th. As the Academy goes through the rounds of voting, we'll be bringing you updates on how the landscape is changing. Be sure to check back in as the season heats up.