The 94th annual Oscars are a return to the normal way of doing things in more ways than one, and now, a new list of presenters has been added to those already announced! The new line-up of presenters include our favorites from television, movies, sports, and more, including Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, and Shaun White.

The new list of presenters join an already stacked lineup that includes Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

The ceremony is also bringing in three hosts, something that hasn't happened with the ceremony since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel was the show's last host. This year, we will have the hosting duties shared between Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, and while we're not sure how their dynamic will work together, it is nice to know that we're returning to having hosts at the ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards take place on March 27 and will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It seems thus far like more of a return to the ceremony we know from previous years, instead of the adjusted ceremony that happened due to COVID restrictions last year. There are quite a bit of people presenting awards this year, and it will be interesting to see how the ceremony itself plays out.

It's a big year for movies, with films like Drive My Car and CODA being nominated for Best Picture and having both Jane Campion nominated for The Power of the Dog along with Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. It was a fascinating year for films and the new presenters are ranging between actors we know and love, two athletes with Hawk and White, and stars of nominated films like Beatriz with her movie Encanto so to see how everyone is paired up together will be exciting for fans!

Who will take home the big prizes? We'll have to wait and see but this list of presenters is set to give us a fun ceremony overall and we can't wait to see who wins! Anyone else holding out hope for CODA to take home the big prize?

