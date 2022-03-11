Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, the producers from this year’s Oscars, have announced a new slate of actors who were invited to present categories and awards at the ceremony later this month, including Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. The duo also announced that in the coming weeks, more names will be selected to join the previously announced stars at the stage throughout the event.

The slate of actors will join Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn, who were announced last week. Having A-list actors present the awards across several categories is an Oscars tradition, and it also helps boost the ceremony’s ratings – a subject that is always up for debate.

Another Oscar tradition is having the previous year’s winners presenting the award in the same category they've won, so it’s safe to say that Kaluuya will present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Kaluuya was the winner in this category last year for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, and he was previously nominated in 2018 for his work in Jordan Peele’s surprise hit Get Out.

RELATED: 11 Great Directors Who Have Never Received An Oscar Nomination

It’s also common at the Oscars to have actors take the stage to present and deliver the award for a different gender in the same category they’ve won, so the bigger chances are that Kaluuya will be the one to announce if the Oscar goes to Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Judi Dench), Kirsten Dunst, or Aunjanue Ellis. But, of course, this could be changed since the ceremony sometimes plays out differently from year to year.

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, who share the emcee duties after the Oscars went host-less for three years. The trio will probably address this year’s controversy, that has “minor” categories not featured into the main event. The winners will have their speeches pre-taped and revealed during commercial breaks, a strategy that made Steven Spielberg very angry. The renowned filmmaker told Deadline:

"I disagree with the decision made by the executive committee. I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next. I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5."

Also introduced to the ceremony in an effort to attract more viewers is the “Oscars Fan Favorite” and the “Most Cheer-Worthy Movie Moment Ever” categories, in which fans can submit their favorite 2021 movie that the Academy somehow overlooked and see it be praised in an event that sometimes forgets the industry’s biggest titles. The movies that were standing out during fan vote were Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and acclaimed horror flick Malignant.

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

From ‘Bad Boys For Life’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: The 9 Best Legacy Sequels, Ranked Hollywood's new favorite genre is only getting bigger.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Erick Massoto (433 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto