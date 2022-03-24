The Oscars are only a few days away, and in the past week we have slowly started to learn who was going to be presenters at this year’s show. Now producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have announced the final group of presenters, including Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Rachel Zegler.

These talented performers join an already all-star line up that include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, and Tony Hawk. The list is so big you cannot even fit it in just one sentence. Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, and Rami Malek are also presenting. Finally, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn round out the list.

A few of the new presenters have already been announced, like Momoa and Brolin, who were previously reported to be teaming up to present the eight categories that are being pre-recorded before The Oscars. The Dune co-stars’ categories, like Best Musical Score, will be edited into the live broadcast. Also, news broke yesterday that Zegler was offered to attend as a presenter after not initially being invited to the show, despite being the star of Best Picture nominee West Side Story.

Most of the new choices make sense, as actors like Simmons had a major year in 2021 with hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Being the Ricardos. The Williams sisters also make great choices, as King Richard is nominated for Best Picture and is based on their upbringing. That film is also up for an additional four awards, including Best Actor for Will Smith's performance as their father Richard Williams. It will be interesting to see which actors are paired together since, as of now, we only know Momoa and Brolin are presenting together.

These final presenters come off a slew of new announcements this week from The Academy which includes Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and Brandon Maxwell being chosen as The Oscars Red Carpet Show’s hosts. The 94th Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The show will air on Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

