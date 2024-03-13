The Big Picture The Oscars have consistently teased a new Best Stuntwork category, but sadly, it didn’t materialize during the 2024 awards show.

The Academy hesitates to add a stunt category likely due to safety risks and the potential for more intense and dangerous stunts.

Despite the missed opportunity, advocates like Chad Stahelski continue to push for recognition of stuntworkers at the Oscars.

The 2024 Academy Awards pulled off a pretty incredible stunt this year — they actually had a pretty good awards ceremony. The Oscars have had its critics every year, and this one is admittedly no different, but this particular ceremony seems to be more well-received than its recent predecessors. A good mix of expected winners and surprise upsets, some pretty funny bits courtesy of a streaking John Cena and the talented dog from Anatomy of a Fall. It's no wonder why this year's Academy Awards were up 4% in ratings from last year.

It was a good show...except for one part. About midway through the night, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt took the stage, both of whom are starring in the upcoming stuntman-themed action film, The Fall Guy. The two each starred in Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively, and they each playfully take jabs at each other's movies. Things got interesting for a moment when the pair of acclaimed actors began paying tribute to the stunt teams behind the industry's biggest films.

Odds are that the stunt enthusiasts watching the show were thinking to themselves, "Oh boy. This is it. It's finally happening. After this little montage, Gosling and Blunt are going to finally announce that the Academy is adding a Best Stuntwork category for next year's award show". Unfortunately, the long-standing tradition of stunt-workers being disappointed with the Academy continues, and that's a tradition that really needs to change.

The Oscars Teased Audiences with the Prospect of a New Stunt Category

The now infamous sizzle reel shown later in the night is just one example of how the Oscars teased audiences with the prospect of a Best Stuntwork category this year. At the very start of the night, during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue, the host celebrated the introduction of a new category for next year's Oscars. It was announced in early February that Best Casting will be joining the line-up of categories in the upcoming 98th Annual Academy Awards. That's certainly a win for another underrepresented aspect of the film industry, and Kimmel's following celebration of the dozens if not hundreds of people working behind the scenes of this very Award show seemed to further cement that.

The celebration of a new category (which is the first time this has happened since 2001) at the start of the night really opened a floodgate of new opportunities. The fact that there was a whole section dedicated to stuntwork about an hour later from that point makes it understandable why the sizzle reel and thank you felt like less of a tribute and more like bait. Just think about what an amazing marketing move it would have been for The Fall Guy, a movie all about a stuntman saving the day, if it's two stars had announced that Best Stuntwork was being codified in the Academy Awards. A missed opportunity, to be sure.

Why Is the Academy Against a Best Stuntwork Category?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' apparent unwillingness to give the thousands of stunt-workers in the industry recognition via a category is undoubtedly frustrating. What Gosling and Blunt implied onstage is correct. These are people who put their bodies and lives on the line to deliver spectacle and entertainment to audiences across the globe. The exact reason why the category hasn't been added already isn't entirely known, but it likely has to do with that level of risk.

Obviously, the reason why stunt-workers and coordinators are so important for feature film productions is because of just how dangerous these maneuvers are. Even if you're an actor like Tom Cruise who embraces doing his own stunts, it still takes teams of people to ensure that everything in said stunts goes smoothly. It's not just the safety of the stunt-workers that's a cause for concern either, as other crew members and actors could also be harmed if something goes awry. Safety concerns have become a paramount subject of concern in the industry for many reasons, especially in the aftermath of the Rust tragedy that led to cinematographer Halayna Hutchins tragically losing her life.

The likely concern that members of the Academy may very well have is that the introduction of a Best Stuntwork category would mean more studios and productions would invest in not only more stunts, but potentially more grandiose stunts. More stunts mean more risk, and more risk means more potential for injury and litigation. That is, however, a risk that some studios, filmmakers, actors, and more could take if it means getting a reputable award like an Oscar. Being a recipient of any Oscar gives said recipient the honor of accepting one of the industry's most prestigious awards that only a handful of people have, so it's understandable that production companies and studios would consider adding more stunts to their movies if it means getting a nomination.

A Best Stuntwork Category at the Oscars Is Still Possible

Close

The risk involved with intensive stunt work is indisputable, yet it's still something that talented individuals accomplish in the industry every single day. Those individuals are more than worthy of being recognized by the Academy. The work these unsung stars are responsible for has made for some of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences in recent years. John Wick, Mission: Impossible, Mad Max, and more are just some examples of the immense power of well-planned stunts and meticulous practical choreography.

Even CGI-centric films that you wouldn't think have a lot of practical effects, such as any Marvel or DC film, probably had a dedicated stunt team working behind the scenes. That means another potential upside to introducing a Best Stuntwork category would be that more casual film fans might be more interested in watching the festivities, as Barbie and Oppenheimer were likely a big factor why viewership was up this year.

This year's award show may have missed an opportunity to announce a long-desired category in a big way, but there are still those close to this facet of the industry that are still advocating for stuntwork's vital recognition. One of those individuals is John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who has a history as a stuntman himself by being the stunt double for Keanu Reeves. According to an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Stahelski and other members of the industry have had several meetings with the Academy about giving stuntpeople proper awards recognition. That was back in June 2023, and while we haven't heard much since, it sounds like the talks were quite positive. Hopefully, it's just a matter of time before the Academy decides to give the film industry's talented stunt-workers more than a mere sizzle reel.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Fall Guy releases in theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Buy Tickets