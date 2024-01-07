The Big Picture Only 6 ties have occurred in the history of the Academy Awards which started back in 1929.

The first tie happened in 1932 for Best Actor where Wallace Beery and Fredric March both won, Beery for The Champ and March for the titular role in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The most recent tie occurred in 2013 for Best Sound Editing; Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall shared the award.

Scouring the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' searchable database can fill more than a few hours with interesting tidbits you didn't even know you'd enjoy, and one of the happenings that such a search would unveil is the rare event of a tie. Stretching back to 1932, a tie has only occurred six times in Academy Awards history. Actors, producers, and even sound editors have shared their Oscars across the decades.

The annual ceremony, which began almost a century ago, was created as a means to settle labor disputes and discourage actors from unionizing. "I found that the best way to handle [moviemakers] was to hang medals all over them," Louis B. Mayer (co-founder of MGM and Oscars creator) eventually admitted. "If I got them cups and awards they'd kill themselves to produce what I wanted. That's why the Academy Awards was created." The success of its original intent notwithstanding, the race for an Oscar is as contentious as ever, and sometimes, the race is so tight that the votes are split by more than one winner.

Best Actor (1932): Wallace Beery and Fredric March

Image via Paramount

The Academy's first tie is of particular interest beyond being a surprise inaugural occurrence. At the 5th Annual Academy Awards, Wallace Beery and Fredric March tied the race for Best Actor (Beery for The Champ and March for the titular role in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), but Beery actually received one less vote than March. However, due to the internal rules in place at the time, any contender that came within three votes of the top-voted nominee would be considered a winner as well. The tie was a bit more of a dramatic debacle than it sounds, too, with March completing his acceptance speech as if he were the sole winner before the mistake was corrected. Although it wasn't quite as uproarious as when La La Land was mistakenly handed the Oscar for Best Picture when it rightfully belonged to Moonlight, someone did have to walk on stage to point out the technicality that granted Beery a share of the Oscar.

Best Documentary Short Subject (1950): 'A Chance to Live' and 'So Much for So Little'

Image via Warner Bros.

The 22nd Academy Awards, held in 1950 to honor the releases of the year prior, saw another tie almost two decades after the first. In the category of Documentary (Short Subject), A Chance to Live won alongside So Much for So Little. With producer Richard de Rochemont accepting the award, A Chance to Live was made by Time Inc. for its series called The March of Time and depicted the building of a Catholic boys' home in Italy. The series started as radio broadcasts meant to promote Time Magazine and, years later, turned into a form of visual journalism. A Warner Bros. Cartoons film later appearing in home media alongside its Looney Tunes kin, So Much for So Little was an animated short produced for the United States Public Health Service to advocate for the oversight of health and environmental care.

Best Actress (1969): Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand

Image via Rastar Productions

Perhaps the most high-profile instance of an Oscar tie was the award for Best Actress at the 41st Academy Awards. Two Hollywood legends, Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand, won the top performance honor in 1969, with Hepburn winning for The Lion in Winter and Streisand for her iconic turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Across her career, Hepburn received a total of twelve Oscar nominations, each time for Best Actress, with this tie representing one of her four total wins. To date, Streisand's been nominated five times, but only twice in the acting category — two were for Best Original Song, and she was recognized in the Best Picture category for The Prince of Tides, a film she produced and directed.

Best Documentary Feature (1987): 'Artie Shaw: Time is All You've Got' and 'Down and Out in America'

Image via HBO

Some mild drama boiled up outside the Oscars after Artie Shaw: Time is All You've Got won for Best Documentary Feature, but it had nothing to do with the win resulting in a tie. Brigitte Berman (who wrote, directed, narrated, co-produced, and co-edited the film) was later sued by Artie Shaw, the lauded musician on whom the documentary focuses. Shaw believed he was entitled to a larger portion of profits after the film garnered an unexpected amount of success, but the lawsuit was eventually dismissed. The Oscar that year was shared by another film directed by a woman: Lee Grant's Down and Out in America, an intimate look at the working class of the United States suffering under the economic policies of the Reagan administration.

Best Short Film Live Action (1995): 'Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life' and 'Trevor'

Image via BBC Scotland

A particular favorite, Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life, is a surreal and wonderfully odd short film written and directed by Peter Capaldi, the Scottish actor and director most famous for playing the twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who. The film imagines a fantastical depiction of Franz Kafka as he commits to creating one of his most popularized works, The Metamorphosis. The tie that year saw the Oscar for Best Short Film Live Action also go to Trevor, an American film directed by Peggy Rajski that followed a young boy, Trevor (Brett Barksy), and the discrimination and bullying he faced for his interests and his budding crush on another boy at school.

Best Sound Editing (2013): 'Skyfall' and 'Zero Dark Thirty'

Close

Finally, we jump to the 85th Academy Awards in 2013, which saw what is thus far the only tie of the 21st century. Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow's didactic thriller depicting the search for Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, tied with Skyfall in the category for Best Sound Editing. Paul N.J. Ottosson won for his work on Zero Dark Thirty, while Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers won for Skyfall, the twenty-third James Bond film and the third out of five with Daniel Craig starring as 007. It was an undeniably tight race that year, with Argo, Django Unchained, and Life of Pi rounding out the category, so it's not entirely a shock that the votes were divisively split.

Many of the films mentioned are available online, including Skyfall, which is currently streaming on Max.

