The 1969 Academy Awards made history with one of the rarest possible outcomes: a tie. On the night of the 41st Academy Awards, industry icon Katharine Hepburn and newcomer Barbra Streisand (newcomer!) both won the Best Actress trophy with exactly 3,030 votes apiece. The startling result delighted presenter Ingrid Bergman, a two-time winner herself at that point, and audibly stunned the listening crowd. A tie at the Oscars was terrifically uncommon but not unheard of thanks to the Academy's generous rules, but there had never been a literal tie prior to this moment. For such an upset to occur by itself was extraordinary, and for it to involve two of the era's best, most complex performances from two of cinema's most pioneering, multifaceted performers (whose careers were inadvertently paralleling), was a serendipitous occasion for Hollywood actresses and the Academy writ large.

How Many Times Have the Oscars Tied?

As of 2023, there have been six ties in the Oscars' 95-year history. Prior to the Hepburn-Streisand instance, the Academy had granted a mutual win only twice and according to the board's stipulation "that if an achievement came within three votes of the winner, that achievement would also receive the award." Actors Fredric March and Wallace Beery both won the Best Actor prize in 1932 for their performances in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and The Champ, respectively, while A Chance to Live and So Much for So Little claimed Best Documentary Short Film in 1949.

As previously stated, neither constituted a "true" tie; a single vote separated March and Beery, for example. Although it makes sense the Academy adjusted their definition of a tie from "close" to "exact," acknowledging the runner-ups in such narrow victories was a superb practice that honored the passion and effort of every nominee. The spotlight should always be fairly shared, after all!

Why Katharine Hepburn Won an Oscar for ‘The Lion in Winter'

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Speaking of spotlight: by 1969, Katharine Hepburn had left her indelible mark on the world with more force than a meteorite leaving a scorching crater. The archly independent woman once deemed "box office poison" refused to play by any gendered rule set upon women by a patriarchal society. She fought with the ferocity of a tiger and the regality of an archaic queen until the rules snapped and thanked her for the honor of being snapped. Critics tanked her career? She resurrected it with her own money. Why didn't she wear skirts? As she quipped to Barbara Walters with a wicked gleam in her eyes, "I'll wear one to your funeral."

Hepburn's innate instincts as an actor and her acerbic dismissal of convention (whether it was through her masculine fashion or blisteringly wry wit) garnered her twelve Oscar nominations over her lifetime, second only to Meryl Streep as the most Oscar-nominated actor of all time. Before her tie with Streisand (Hepburn starred in the historical drama The Lion in Winter; Streisand starred in the musical Funny Girl), Hepburn had already taken home the coveted golden statue twice: for the 1933 film Morning Glory and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner just one year earlier. 1981's On Golden Pond marked her fourth and final Best Actress win before she retired from acting, and passed away in 2003 at the age of 96.

As the historical figure Eleanor of Aquitaine, the Queen of England and wife of King Henry II (a magnificent Peter O'Toole), The Lion in Winter is a singular vehicle for Hepburn to channel every facet of her unique ferocity. Her Eleanor is by turns charming, manipulative, selfish, sympathetic, pathetic, spiteful, and loving. It's impossible to take your eyes off a woman like that, one who self-describes herself as undefeatable as the Earth. Eleanor's calculated political schemes put Game of Thrones to shame while Hepburn's performance is all bared teeth and hidden blades; if she's the earth, then she's its molten core. She vivisects the script alive — which, admittedly, is a bastion of relentless magnificence with lines like "I could peel you like a pear and God himself would call it justice." Yet Hepburn brings the weight of her decades of professional experience to bear against such words not like a shield but like a heaving catapult. The most "meta" moment comes early on in The Lion and Winter's two-hour runtime when she sweeps up her husband's mistress Alais (Jane Merrow) into an embrace. Eleanor brightly reassures the younger woman by saying "fragile I am not." No kidding, those words emerged from Hepburn's mouth.

Why Barbra Streisand Won an Oscar for ‘Funny Girl'

Image via Rastar Productions

In contrast to Katharine Hepburn's already long-woven legacy, a star on the rise by the name of Barbra Streisand had just made her film debut with Funny Girl, a role she'd originated on Broadway to the tune of a Tony Award nomination. Even with a volcanic eruption of talent on display, few could have foreseen the extent to which Streisand would dominate the public consciousness. Among numerous other accolades, Streisand is one of the single best-selling musicians of all time alongside the likes of Elvis Presley and The Beatles. She was already a prosperous recording artist and Grammy-winner by the early 1960s and went on to become one of the special few EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

When it comes to the cinema realm, she'd win her second Oscar, this time for Best Original Song, for "Evergreen" from the 1976 version of A Star is Born, in which she also starred. From there, Streisand earned another Best Actress nomination for director Sydney Pollack's The Way We Were and directed three films: Yentl, The Prince of Tides, and The Mirror Has Two Faces. Yentl earned her the distinction of being "the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture."

To call Streisand a force of nature is almost an understatement. In Funny Girl, she might be as well be a storm personified: sweeping, lingering, and sparkling like lightning. She's as mournful and potent as quiet raindrops, tempestuous and unstoppable as a flood. Hers is a voice to shatter the sky and a presence that tells the story with every part of her body down to her fingernails. Her emotive control and mastery of the language of song, let alone how her comedy (a type of performance rarely recognized by award ceremonies) pops sharper than anything since, well, a Katharine Hepburn rom-com of the 1930s. (If you know, you know.) That, perhaps, might be the most concise way to summarize an artist as celebrated as Streisand without trying to reinvent the wheel of praise. To conceive of a performance with the audacity to match Hepburn is one thing, let alone a debut role sterling enough to sway Academy voters who have associated with Hepburn for decades.

Hepburn and Streisand Were Both Important Pioneers

Image via Haworth Productions

The 1960s were a decade of film reinvention that heralded even more innovation. There were Oscar-winning historical epics and lavish Broadway musicals, Spaghetti Westerns and space operas, low-budget horror, and James Bond. Unfortunately, those strides didn't include consistently meaty roles for women. 1968 saw the restrictive, moralistic Hays Code tossed out, which can't be held solely accountable for the regressive and restrictive writing of female characters. (That's on ingrained sexism, too.) But on the cusp of the 1970s, that freedom meant film would continue to redefine itself and push its limits as women like Streisand continually chipped away at the glass ceiling until it basically became a negligible concept for her specifically.

And Streisand stood on the shoulders of giants like Katharine Hepburn, who never attended Oscar ceremonies and wasn't on hand to accept her third win. Streisand ruled the moment with her sparkling pantsuit, unassuming airs, and a well-timed quip of "hello, gorgeous" to her statue. Both women were rule-breakers by heart and artists by trade (or the other way around). As for the three other Oscar ties, they came down between two Documentary Feature nominees in 1986, the 1994 Live Action Short Films, and Sound Editing in 2012. On the basis of prestige and powerhouse, none were as remarkable as Hepburn versus Streisand becoming Hepburn and Streisand. It was enough to make Ingrid Bergman, and the world, react with charmed awe.