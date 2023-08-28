The Big Picture Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart were both nominated for playing the same character in Titanic, marking the first time a pair had been Oscar-nominated in the same year for the same film.

Titanic received 14 nominations, tying the record for most nominations alongside All About Eve and La La Land, and won 11 awards, matching Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Gloria Stuart became the oldest first-time Oscar nominee at 87 years old, and her nomination for Best Supporting Actress revitalized her career before her passing in 2010.

When following the Academy Awards from year to year, it's always fun to note the significant, competitive records that films, filmmakers, and actors set and break. Sometimes, acutely specific first-time events occur when the Oscar nominations are announced. One such instance came when two actors were nominated for performances playing the same character in the same film. At the 70th Academy Awards in 1998, Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart were both nominated for playing Rose DeWitt Bukater (or Rose Dawson, as the character would have you call her) in 1997's Titanic. Winslet, nominated for Best Actress, played Rose for most of the film's narrative, while Stuart, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, played Rose in her later years at the film's bookends. Though it's one of many times that two actors portrayed the same character at different stages of life, it was the first time a pair had been Oscar-nominated in the same year.

Kate Winslet & Gloria Stuart's Oscar Nominations for 'Titanic' Were Part of a Massive Sweep

Image via Paramount Pictures

This particular milestone was not the only noteworthy achievement reached by Titanic on that early spring day in 1998. Alongside Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart's nominations, the film received a walloping 14 nominations out of 17 possible categories. Including nods for Best Director and Best Picture, Titanic's 14 nominations put it in a three-way tie with 1950's All About Eve and 2016's La La Land for the most nominations received by a film. When it comes to wins, a three-way tie stands for that record as well, with Titanic's 11 wins matching that of 1959's Ben-Hur and 2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Titanic, the seventh feature film helmed by writer/director James Cameron, held the crown as the highest-grossing movie in the world for several years, only to be knocked down when another Cameron film came around — Avatar.

Gloria Stuart's Oscar Nomination for 'Titanic' Broke Another Record of Its Own

Image via 20th Century Studios

On top of the film's massive sweep, Gloria Stuart broke a record of her own that still stands today. Nominated alongside the stiff, formidable competition of Joan Cusack, Minnie Driver, Julianne Moore, and Kim Basinger, Stuart's nomination for Best Supporting Actress made her the oldest first-time Oscar nominee of all time. At 87 years old, Stuart had already seen a long and lauded career, but this particular instance of much-deserved recognition finally came to Stuart after an almost decade-long hiatus.

Although the win that year went to Basinger for her role in L.A. Confidential, Titanic brought Stuart's career into a period of revival. Her acting credits span all the way back to the early 1930s. In the years following Titanic, Stuart tacked on a few more roles to her illustrious history before she passed away in 2010 at the age of 100.

'Titanic' Wasn't the Only Time Kate Winslet Was Oscar-Nominated Alongside Another Actor for the Same Role

Image via Paramount Vantage

Adding to the intrigue brought by Titanic's record-breaking achievements, Kate Winslet would find herself in the same situation only a few years later. Immediately following Titanic, Winslet rounded out the '90s with roles in Hideous Kinky and Holy Smoke, a rare outing for highly selective writer/director Jane Campion. As you well know, it's been nothing but a steady rise for Kate Winslet since the turn of the century. Before Titanic, Winslet received her first Oscar nomination for her performance in 1995's Sense and Sensibility, and she has since gained recognition from the Academy five more times, including a win for Best Actress in 2009 for The Reader.

Oddly enough, however, Winslet hit the two-people/same-role milestone once again in 2002, when she and Judi Dench both received nominations for playing the titular role in the biographical drama Iris. Winslet and Dench portrayed the late novelist Iris Murdoch at different stages of her life, earning nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively, at the 74th Academy Awards.