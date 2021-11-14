Across 93 Academy Awards ceremonies, there have been 571 movies nominated in the category of Best Picture. That vast crop of motion pictures features everything from a lady falling in love with a fish monster to a Sandra Bullock being the quintessential White Savior to a movie delightfully titled I Am A Fugitive From a Chain Gang. While films from all kinds of genres and countries are reflected in the decades of Best Picture nominees, there is a glaring omission here. Not one of these 571 films is a documentary.

Despite the Oscars dedicating an entire category to recognizing Documentary cinema as far back as 1941, not once a documentary film managed to crack the Best Picture category. It’s a problem emblematic of how certain mediums of artistic expression are largely excluded from Best Picture recognition, with horror and animated cinema also facing massive hurdles in garnering into this category. However, at least the likes of Get Out and Beauty and the Beast have allowed these mediums to appear in Best Picture from time to time. Documentaries, meanwhile, remain absent. This is despite the medium producing some of the most important pieces of cinema in history, like Shoah or I Am Not Your Negro.

Every year has delivered enough exceptional documentaries to make any time the proper time to rectify this glaring omission. However, 2021 feels like an especially optimal time for a documentary to make history as the first film in this genre to get a Best Picture nod. For one thing, documentaries have never been more popular in pop culture. For years, documentaries were a niche property popular with academics and film critics. However, save for the exceedingly rare crossover project like Fahrenheit 9/11, they hardly ever crossed over into mainstream consciousness.

The last few years, though, have seen that status quo changing dramatically. Streaming services like Netflix have made documentary TV programming more accessible to and viewed by the general public, with projects like Tiger King or Making a Murderer becoming as popular as narrative TV shows like Succession. Meanwhile, some of the highest-grossing documentary films in history have graced the big screen in recent years thanks to titles like Won’t You Be My Neighbor and Free Solo. Even the COVID-19 plagued 2021 box office has seen Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain emerge as one of the year’s biggest arthouse hits.

The general public consuming more documentaries than ever before should be a wake-up call to the Academy Awards that it’s time for this medium to get more respect. If films like Three Identical Strangers can become mainstream box office hits, surely it’s possible for them to secure Oscar nods beyond the Best Documentary Feature category?

Renewed public interest isn’t the reason the Oscars should finally recognize documentaries in the Best Picture category. Recent years have seen documentaries begin to push the boundaries of what this medium can accomplish in exciting ways that, at the very least, are worthy of a Best Picture nod. Dick Johnson Is Dead, for example, was one of 2020’s greatest films thanks to its blending of staged filmed segments simulating the titular character’s death. Rather than disrupting the authenticity documentaries are defined by, such scenes brought viewers closer to the mindset of Dick Johnson as he grappled with his deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, one of the buzziest films of 2021 is Flee, a documentary that follows in the footsteps of titles like Waltz with Bashir by using animation to render real-life stories and interviews. In this case, the medium is used to realize stories from a man named Amin who previously fled his home country as a refugee. Such experiences were never caught on camera, so, without archival footage to turn to, Flee utilizes hand-drawn imagery to realize Amin’s past and present.

Neither Dick Johnson Is Dead nor Flee are employing traditional techniques for documentary filmmaking, but that’s not a complaint. On the contrary, these bold creative tendencies reflect the malleability of documentary cinema, this medium can be as varied as the human beings it chronicles. Films like these that dare to challenge the norms of documentary cinema should be celebrated for their uniqueness, especially when they garner critical acclaim that exceeds the reception of recent Best Picture nominees like Bohemian Rhapsody. The documentary film continues to evolve in the modern world. Its presence at the Academy Awards should also change.

Speaking of acclaim, 2021 is also a prime opportunity to bring a documentary into the Best Picture category for the first time thanks to how many beloved documentaries have been released this year. Even aside from Flee, titles like The Rescue, The Velvet Underground, and Summer of Soul have scored worldwide praise from critics and audiences alike. There’s a bevy of choices for Oscar voters to choose from if they’re looking for a documentary to nominate in this category.

And then there’s the fact that recognizing documentaries in the Best Picture domain would be a prime opportunity to correct another recurring oversight on the part of the Academy: struggles with recognizing diverse filmmakers. In the history of this ceremony, only nine movies from Black directors have managed to score Best Picture nominations while only two titles from women of color filmmakers have ever been recognized in this category. It’s another egregious oversight reflecting how often the Best Picture category reflects a narrow cinematic taste rather than the broad swatch on visions this art form offers.

Meanwhile, documentaries regularly feature women in directorial roles and while severe issues do exist regarding equal opportunities for documentarians of color (particularly women of color), documentaries are still home to extraordinary voices like Time direct Garrett Bradley, All In: The Fight for Democracy filmmaker Lisa Cortes, and Shirkers director Sandi Tan. To ignore documentaries in the Best Picture category doesn’t just exclude movies. It also closes up another opportunity for diverse filmmakers to have their thoughtful work recognized. If the Academy Awards wants to make truly meaningful strides in diversity in the Best Picture category, it needs to look to the field of documentaries.

Beyond all these weightier reasons, one detail that makes the 94th Academy Awards ceremony the perfect time to make Oscar history is that, for the first time in 11 years, the Best Picture category will feature ten nominees. That offers up a lot more space for potential nominees. In the past, expanding this crop of nominees beyond five films has allowed titles like Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close and The Blind Side a pronounced presence at this awards show. It’s time to use an expanded Best Picture category as an opportunity to let a documentary make history.

It’s a gross understatement to say that documentaries have been long overdue for Best Picture recognition. Titles in this medium like Shoah and Harlan County, U.S.A. will still be leaving ripple effects on cinema as an artform long after Best Picture winners like Crash have faded from memory. Nominating a documentary in the Best Picture category won’t erase all the decades of erasure that subliminally suggest documentaries are an inferior art form. However, it’ll certainly be a good step forward in giving this medium the recognition it deserves. When the amount of Best Picture nominated films expands to 581 movies early next year, it’s high time this collection of films finally includes a piece of documentary cinema.

