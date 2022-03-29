Following their altercation at The Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology for slapping presenter Chris Rock during the award show's live broadcast.

The slap occurred as comedian Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Film. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's newly shorn hair, calling her GI Jane — a sensitive subject given her very public struggle with alopecia. Smith then charged the stage and hit the category presenter, proceeding to return to his seat and shout at Rock that he shouldn't joke about his wife. Much of the event was cut from the US broadcast of the event, but full footage was shortly thereafter released to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

Smith went on to win his first Oscar for his role in King Richard shortly after the event. His apology came nearly twenty-four hours after the event and after the Academy has announced that they will be conducting a formal review of the event.

In his apology, Smith directly addressed Chris Rock, calling his own actions "unacceptable and inexcusable." Smith continued, stating that "there is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith also used his apology to explain his actions, and why Chris Rock's joke was insensitive. Smith stated: "jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally." Pinkett-Smith announced several months ago that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair to fall out, often resulting in either partial or total baldness. After her diagnosis, Pinkett-Smith shaved her head, a decision that her daughter helped her to make.

Smith's slap certainly cast a pall over the remainder of the show's ceremony, with the hosts struggling to keep the mood of the ceremony buoyant. However, Smith's win for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard was met with ample applause. And Smith used his speech to address his actions earlier in the evening, comparing his urge to protect his wife to that of his character. He also thanked fellow nominee Denzel Washington for offering advice after the incident.

You can see Smith's apology post, which he shared on Instagram below, along with the full transcript of his statement below.

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will

