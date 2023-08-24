The Big Picture The Academy Award, or Oscar, is considered the highest honor in the entertainment industry, but it is not without controversies.

Dudley Nichols, a screenwriter, was the first person to reject an Oscar, citing the Academy's mistreatment of writers.

Other Oscar winners, such as George C. Scott and Marlon Brando, have also refused their awards, using their platform to make important statements about the industry.

For many people working in the entertainment industry, an Academy Award, or Oscar, can be considered the highest honor of one's career. It can be a culmination of decades of hard work finally being recognized not just by audiences but fellow industry peers and in the best case scenario, cement a legacy for a film, actor, or creative. But the Oscars are not without their controversies, a sampling of which include generally lacking representation, awarding films that have not aged well, or other infamous moments during the Academy Awards ceremony itself. Despite all this controversy, there have only been a few rare occasions when someone won an Academy Award, only to reject it. Three times in the course of the nearly hundred-year tradition have seen winners refuse the award, and the first refusal, by Dudley Nichols, is surprisingly relevant today.

Why Did Dudley Nichols Refuse His Oscar?

The first person to ever reject an Oscar was not a movie star, but rather a humble screenwriter. Dudley Nichols worked in Hollywood for 30 years with over 75 credits to his name. Some of his films included the Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby, the John Ford and John Wayne Western Stagecoach, and the Christmas Musical with Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman The Bells of St. Mary (anyone with an Irish-American Grandma knows that last one.) Over the course of his career, Nichols was recognized by the Academy with four nominations and one win in 1936 for the Irish War drama The Informer (also directed by Ford). Nichols did not accept the award for Best Original Screenplay, however, and his reasons are as timely now as they were then.

Dudley Nichols was not just a screenwriter but was also heavily involved with the founding of the Screen Writers Guild including serving as its president in 1937 and 1938. The Screen Writer's Guild was the original writer's union in Hollywood, serving as the predecessor for the Writers Guild of America. The Guild was formed in 1920 with the goal to “correct the numerous abuses to which the screenwriter is subject,” establish the crucial role writers play in the filmmaking process, and ensure they are properly paid for their work in terms of salary and residuals (sound familiar?) The formation of the guild, though going through ups and downs during its first decade served as a model for other entertainment industry guilds including the Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Directors Guild, both established in the 1930s. But naturally, unionization was not met with the warmest welcome from the studios and industries at large

The Writers Guild vs. the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was created in 1927 ostensibly as a means to mediate conflicts between the creatives and the business side of the industry (per the Writer's Guild Foundation.) However, the Academy, founded by MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer, was quick to back the studio side of labor negotiations as the deals were attempting to be made. Further complications arose with the advent of sound with the release of The Jazz Singer and the onset of the Great Depression. And while a "Writer-Producer Code of Practice" was established in 1932 that provided some protections, many writers didn't believe it went far enough and remained weary of the Academy. Those suspicions were proven to be just years later.

After years of battling for fair recognition, the Screen Writers Guild had carved out a place for itself in Hollywood. But in 1935 the guild was challenged by the Screen Playwrights Guild, an organization that leaned much closer to studio interests. This led to bias in hiring Playwrights Guild members over Screen Writers Guild members. When Nichols, the soon-to-be president of the guild was awarded the Best Writing, Screenplay Oscar at the following year's Academy Awards, he used his moment in the spotlight to speak on behalf of the writers. Stating that the Academy worked against the writers at every turn, Nichols felt "to accept it would be to turn my back on nearly 1,000 members of the Screen Writers Guild.”

How Did the Oscars and the Writers Guild Broker Peace?

Per the Writers Guild Foundation, it took the intervention of the newly formed National Labor Relations Board for the conflict between the studios and the two guilds to be resolved. The board ruled in favor of the Screen Writers Guild as the solitary collective bargaining group for the writing profession and the Screen Playwright's Guild was no more. The Screen Writers Guild continued to fight battles for writers, reaching a minimum agreement for payments in the early 1940s. This guild laid the foundations for and eventually developed into what is now recognized as the Writers Guild of America (East and West.)

Peace was made with Dudley Nichols as well. After serving as president of the Screen Writer's Guild during this tumultuous time in the late '30s, Nichols collected his Oscar just a few years after the initial ceremony. The Academy was quick to forgive Nichols and went on to nominate him three more times for his work on The Long Voyage Home, Air Force, and The Tin Star. Despite causing some controversy, Nichols continued to have a career that at one point included directing and founding his own production company (per the WGAW website.) He passed in 1960 with his last work being Heller in Pink Tights, a Western starring Sophia Loren and Anthony Quinn from My Fair Lady director George Cukor. His legacy continues in a way, with the two other people who rejected their own Oscars.

Which Other Oscar Winners Have Refused Their Awards?

At the 43rd Academy Awards in 1971, one film swept the awards by winning seven Oscars. Patton, the biopic of WWII general George S.Patton written by Francis Ford Coppola (and likely a favorite movie of your Dad's), won the big awards of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for George C. Scott. However, like Brando after him, Scott was not there to accept the award. Scott didn't believe in the competition among actors and described the Oscars as, "a two-hour meat parade, a public display with contrived suspense for economic reasons.” Ironically, this only made the Oscars want him more, with a nomination the following year for the Paddy Chayefsky-penned The Hospital. Perhaps the Academy was not as perturbed by the rejection, since it had already happened once early in Oscar's history.

Winning for his comeback role in The Godfather, Marlon Brando made quite the statement at that year's Oscars. Rather than accept his second Academy Award for Best Actor, Brando asked Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather to speak on stage on his behalf. Once in front of the audience, Littlefeather informed the audience both at the ceremony and at home that Brando would be declining the award in an act to bring light to the mistreatment of Native Americans and their depictions throughout the history of movie-making. Like Nichols before him, Brando used his moment in the spotlight to make a statement about an important discrepancy in filmmaking.

Hollywood Writers Continue Fighting the Good Fight

It is sad and telling to see history so reflective of our current era. Writers have seemingly always had to fight for their proper place in an industry they are a key part of, and when having these fights it is important to show strong commitment to the cause. Obviously, Nichols' actions didn't solve the labor disputes single-handedly, but he stood up for the rights of himself and other writers, denying a career honor in order to make his point clear. It is taking these kinds of stands that help to ensure the battles for fair and equitable treatment can be won. Unfortunately, with the Emmys delayed, a writer won't have an opportunity to turn down any awards for a few months. Certainly some of the writing nominees, like The Last of Us co-creator and Emmy nominee Craig Mazin, would have something to say.