Osgood Perkins first made a name for himself starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, the 2001 film receiving a prequel series that recently cast its young Elle Woods, but he’s recently become known for his work on thrilling horror movies such as Longlegs and now The Monkey. The Monkey opened with $14 million at the box office this weekend, taking the #2 spot behind Captain America: Brave New World, which earned $28 million during its second weekend in theaters. This $14 million domestic opening for The Monkey was enough to lift Oz Perkins’ career domestic box office total past the $100 million mark, with the lion’s share of earnings coming from Longlegs last year, the horror film starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe that grossed $74 million domestically.

The only other movie to contribute to Perkins’ new $100 million box office total is Gretel & Hansel, the 2020 fairytale horror take on the classic Hansel & Gretel story that stars Sophia Lillis and Samuel Leakey. Gretel & Hansel grossed $15 million at the domestic box office in 2020, and it also added another $6 million from international markets to push its worldwide total past the $20 million mark. Not factoring in to the box office total are Perkins’ roles as an actor, starring in major movies like Nope, the 2022 horror thriller from Jordan Peele that stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. He also has featured in other movies over the years including Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Secretary (2002), and Six Degrees of Separation (1993), but Nope is the highest-grossing movie of his acting career, with a worldwide gross of just over $170 million.

Who Stars in ‘The Monkey’?