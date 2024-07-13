The Big Picture Osgood Perkins's second film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, challenges horror tropes by creating a foreboding and highly atmospheric experience.

Pretty Thing explores how death and trauma impact physical spaces and the many ways that horror movies objectify women.

Ruth Wilson gives a fantastic performance as Lily, an easily frightened hospice nurse living in a haunted house.

Thanks to a tantalizing marketing campaign and the goodwill generated by his previous works, horror writer-director Osgood Perkins’s fourth film, Longlegs, generated hype months before it hit theaters to stellar reviews. If Longlegs' conceit — Maika Monroe's FBI agent hunting Nicolas Cage's depraved serial killer — is Perkins unraveling the building blocks of the crime thriller and weaving them back together into the kind of mercilessly exacting slow burn he most excels at, then Perkins' underrated sophomore outing, the Netflix-distributed I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, wears the skin of a haunted house movie but forgoes all expectations associated with "haunted house movie." There are no jump scares, gory hauntings, screaming women (mostly), or even straightforward linear storytelling to be found here.

Instead, I Am the Pretty Thing is an exercise in crafting stylistic dread and holding a disquieting atmosphere. Perkins' style prefers to breed fear by evoking feelings. Restrained in its suspense and more formidable for it, Pretty Thing is a deliberately elusive experiment that has an inevitable end: the protagonist's death. This film's Rubik's Cube-like journey is what matters, not the ending, even though Pretty Thing's purpose isn't to solve a mystery. Perkins' second movie is a Gothic poem about how death impacts the living and a meditation on how trauma permeates a location, and it morphs the "pretty things" horror films love to objectify into subjects staring back at us — even though they, too, indulge their morbid need to look at the macabre.

What Is Osgood Perkins' 'I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House' About?

Pretty Thing follows the last year of hospice nurse Lily Saylor's (Ruth Wilson) life. Her death isn't a spoiler. As soon as Lily sets foot into the house at the end of Teacup Road near Braintree, Massachusetts, she aims her pleasant gaze into the camera and declares (via voiceover) that she won't make it to her next birthday. So are any hopes of a Final Girl triumph dispelled. The titular house being haunted is also a given. Owned by Iris Blum (Paula Prentiss), an aging horror novelist and Lily's patient, Lily slowly discovers that a house scarred by death is the most natural kind of haunting.

Perkins stretches a relatively trim 87 minutes into a lifetime of foreboding. With its single setting, insular protagonist, explanation-defying payoff, and startling imagery interrupting the main story, Pretty Thing plays out on a Shirley Jackson meets The Innocents foundation realized through a David Lynch-lite approach. However, those comparisons are just a frame of reference; Perkins builds upon the distinct voice he established with The Blackcoat's Daughter. His style sits in one’s chest for a long-haul scare. Discovering how Lily dies is just a preamble for how Perkins taps into that simple but profound terror of living alone and feeling tormented by the horrors your imagination conjures when left to its own devices.

And since Lily spends her last eleven months surrounded by death, Perkins springboards into the many ways that death leaves profound ripple effects on the world. It "paces back and forth in the cage of [Lily's] chest" like a predator. It manifests through mold stains and an unseen force haunting the house's empty hallways. Even a stranger's memory is "not quite dead, but not quite buried," either, forever affecting the living who reside inside a house's four walls.

Osgood Perkins Is a Master of the Slow Burn Scare

To that effect, cinematographer Julie Kirkwood favors odd angles that either leave too much room, inviting wandering eyes to peer into every shadowed corner or empty space behind Lily's shoulder, or claustrophobically frames Lily off-center, cornering and trapping her with ceiling indentations, wall edges, and door frames. Kirkwood and Perkins know that horror films have trained us to be on high alert and use that suspicion to their advantage. As the camera pans painfully slowly across rooms and hallways, we wait for Kirkwood to reveal something horrifying that's lurking obscured just beyond the frame.

Sometimes the camera roams with Lily from pitch-dark room to pitch-dark room, and other times it has a mind of its own, trailing behind like a predator or leaving ahead of her like a premonition of disaster just waiting for her to catch up. Lily leaves a wide shot, and the editing holds on a shadow-filled doorway. Innocuous details, like the edge of an overturned rug at the bottom of the stairs, assume ominous meaning within this focused context. The camera’s studied stillness is as oppressive as its dragging movement.

Punctuated by untraceable footsteps, demonically-toned murmurings, the tremulously breath-bating score (courtesy of the director's brother, Elvis Perkins), Lily's distorted voice narrating from beyond the grave, and blurry art-house imagery of a ghost's skin unraveling off her grayed-out body — well, the result's deeply unsettling. One of the questions Perkins leaves unanswered is whether the house and its ghostly inhabitant intend harm upon its living visitors. Could their maliciousness just be a symptom of those marked by death? Either way, Perkins' refusal to indulge in modern tropes, instead channeling old-school minimalism, breeds overwhelming suspense.

Ruth Wilson Commands the Screen in 'I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House'

It's a bit of perfect irony that Lily, like so many of us if we found ourselves in the same situation, is the worst person to deal with a haunted house. She's kind, quiet, and predisposed to anxiety. Pretty Thing is an actor's dream vehicle for the always remarkable Wilson. Often cast as a villain or morally gray, Lily’s wide-eyed isolation, fidgety skittishness, and subdued quirkiness — filling the silence by naming and talking to flowers, twisting herself up in a rotary phone cord — carry shades of the actress's Jane Eyre without that heroine’s self-direction. Perkins' script provides no expositional character work beyond Lily harboring complicated feelings for an ex-fiance and gleefully gossiping with a friend over said rotary phone. We draw assumptions about Lily's internal life or lack thereof from her job and that, given the severity of Iris's dementia, she appears to be a person who's content to live by herself.

Wilson's face does the rest of the heavy lifting, and the result is almost a one-woman play. Lily inhales a deep and centering breath before introducing herself to Iris, always smiling her way through her awkward introversion like a professional. She keeps her diction clear but her tone a half-whisper. She avoids horror like her life depends on it, but she still tries to forge through one of Iris's books after Iris's solicitor refuses to spoil the ending. Lily's insatiably curious about gruesome mysteries despite her better judgment. Even when she isn't twitching in response to odd sounds, there's a fragile delicacy to her that makes her fate even sadder. With Wilson at the helm, though, Lily never feels like merely a maiden in distress.

That said, Lily always wears a white nurse's outfit to indicate that she "can never be touched." Ghosts don't play by the rules. Surrounding Lily's last days is Polly Parsons (Lucy Boynton), a character from Iris's book whom Iris insists was once her ghostly friend — making said book a true story. Nothing seems to bind these women together beyond living and dying in the same house. That's enough of an intersection to warrant Perkins' layered commentary. All three women break the fourth wall by meeting the audience's eyes. As they do, Lily and Polly declare in inoffensive tones, "The pretty thing you are looking at is me." For a moment, they flip from beautiful objects into subjective individuals holding us accountable, challenging how we try to satiate our internal emptiness by looking – at films, violence, women. Looking is an informative but dangerous act, and, as Lily muses, "It is a terrible thing to look at oneself and all the while see nothing. Surely this is how we make our own ghosts. We make them out of ourselves.”

Osgood Perkins' First Movie Is a Personal One

With nothing else to do, Lily fills her days with looking, yet can't see the puzzle pieces foreshadowing her death. Neither can she see Polly, even though relationships with the dead are both finite and neverending. Perkins dedicated Pretty Thing to his father, Psycho actor Anthony Perkins, and the themes tap into personal territory. The director told Matt Fagerholm of Roger Ebert.com:

"That film was deliberately pointed at my relationship with him. I was trying to reconcile my inability to know my father. That is what that movie is about, ultimately. It’s about looking for more than one can get out of a person, looking for a deeper connection that’s not really possible. I wanted to sort of give that film to my father as a continued exploration of our relationship. Just because someone isn’t alive anymore doesn’t mean your exploration of the relationship you have with that person doesn’t continue."

Provocative, foreboding, and enigmatic, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House is an underrated masterpiece of minimalistic atmosphere. Perkins builds layers only to rhythmically strip them back and reveal his most convention-defying payoff. It captures all the sensations of a nightmare put on film — especially that lingering unease, like something ran a claw down the length of your spine, long after the credits roll.

