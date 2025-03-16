Osgood Perkins is quickly becoming one of the best directors in all of horror. After an impressive start with smaller films like The Blackcoat's Daughter, the son of Anthony Perkins has truly taken off in the past two years. First came the success of the wild Longlegs, which turned Nicolas Cage into one of the most unusual and terrifying villains you'll ever meet. Perkins then followed that up with this year's The Monkey, starring Theo James in a horror comedy whose gory deaths will make you laugh and cringe at the same time. It'll be exciting to see what he does next. He already has another film, Keeper, coming out later in 2025, but in a recent online Q & A, Perkins teased the desire to make a horror movie centered around Darth Vader. Someone needs to make this happen!

Osgood Perkins Called a Darth Vader Movie His Dream Project