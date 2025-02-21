The 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone was narrated by Jordan Peele and developed by Peele, Simon Kinberg, and Marco Ramirez. It included episodes that were riffs on and updates of classic The Twilight Zone episodes, as well as some completely original episodes. The series was a mixed bag and failed to develop a large audience, lasting only two seasons. But, several episodes are worth revisiting. One of the most interesting is the series finale “You Might Also Like,” thanks to the unique style of writer/director Osgood Perkins. Perkins would go on to write and direct Longlegs and The Monkey. In hindsight, "You Might Also Like" boasts many of his hallmarks as a director. Thematically, it falls into his fixation on the American home as a place that isn't as safe as we'd like to believe. In terms of style, it showcases his ability to imbue scenes with intense dread, even when that's mixed with humor.

Osgood Perkins’ Unique Style Elevates a Basic Premise