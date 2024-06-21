The Big Picture Oshi No Ko's live-action adaptation will feature former idols and popular voice actors.

The series follows siblings Ruby and Aqua on a journey to stardom and uncover the truth behind their mother's death.

The highly anticipated live-action series will be available on Prime Video with 8 episodes, while a film will be released in theaters.

One of 2023's biggest anime series, Oshi No Ko, will be releasing its live-action adoption series this year. A trailer for the upcoming adaptation was dropped, featuring a variety of former idols and notable Japanese voice actors taking on the roles of the series' notable characters. And unlike the anime version, the live-action adaptation will be more accessible to fans worldwide.

A trailer for the upcoming live-action series was uploaded to YouTube. It starts in an idol concert that's similar to the ones that occur in Japan or anime conventions, with light sticks, cheering, and all. In the center, is the idol group, B-Komachi. It then jumps to Aqua, played by Japanese actor, Kaito Sakurai, who claims his intention to become an actor is for revenge. The trailer jumps to multiple scenes featuring notable moments from the show, like Ruby's (Nagisa Saitō) idol group, and a glimpse of the Hoshino children's former lives. It ends with that shocking moment from episode one when Ai Hoshino (Asuka Saitō) loses her life.

Anime News Network reported that the Oshi No Ko live-action will make its debut on Prime Video later this year and will contain 8 episodes. But that's not all. A live-action film based on Aka Akasaka's manga will also be released days before Christmas. At the moment, there hasn't been any news about the English voice cast nor if there would be an English dub. Directing the film is a filmmaker, known as Smith. Meanwhile, the TV series will be directed by both Smith and former actress, Hana Matsumoto.

What is 'Oshi No Ko' about?

Oshi No Ko is a show that follows two siblings, Ruby and Aqua. Their mother died when they were young and both continued their path to become popular entertainers. As Ruby follows in her late mother's footsteps to become an idol, Aqua uses his acting career to help find the person behind his mother's death. Their mother, Ai, was a popular idol who grew up as an orphan. She didn't believe she could be a proper celebrity and was told just to "lie" to her fans. Eventually, she learned what love is through her children and was able to express it during her final moments.

Oshi No Ko was one of 2023's biggest anime series, as it received an average audience score of 98 percent. Meanwhile, the show's opening theme, "Idol" by YOASOBI, generated over 493 million views since its initial upload on YouTube in April 2023. The author of this series, Akaska, has released other popular titles. One of them is Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, which also received an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll.

The live-action Oshi No Ko series will hit Prime Video on November 28, 2024, while the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20. In the meantime, you can stream the anime series on HIDIVE. You can watch the trailer below.