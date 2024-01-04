Season 1 of Oshi no Ko, was one of the most celebrated new anime of 2023 among fans, and Studio Doga Kobo saw that the fanbase loved it so much that they had to make a second season as fast as possible.

It was no surprise, especially when Oshi no Ko's opening episode had the biggest streaming debut for an anime, even outperforming fan favorites like One Piece and Demon Slayer. Yoasobi's opening theme, "Idol," reached 100 million worldwide streams and video views on Spotify, YouTube's Top 100 most popular songs worldwide, and number seven and six most popular music videos worldwide; that is massive. It's not just the song that was a big hit but the anime itself that went on a crazy wave as well. With critics across various websites all raving about Season 1 of Oshi no Ko, Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated anime of 2024. Here's everything we know so far about the second season of Oshi no Ko.

Image via Doga Kobo

There is no official release date for Oshi no Ko Season 2, but we do know that the new episodes will premiere sometime in 2024, thanks to an official announcement from the official Oshi no Ko Twitter account. Some have speculated that Season 2 won't premiere until the Fall.

Much like Season 1, Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be available on HIDIVE. It will also be available on Prime Video through the HIDIVE add-on.

Is There a Trailer for 'Oshi no Ko' Season 2?

There is no full trailer for Oshi no Ko Season 2, but a short teaser featuring Aqua Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Akane Kurokawa was released in November 2023. A 30-second announcement teaser was revealed in July 2023.

Who Are the Cast and Crew Behind 'Oshi no Ko' Season 2?

Image via Hidive

The Japanese voice cast of Oshi no Ko includes:

Takeo Otsuka - Aqua Hoshino

Aqua Hoshino Lynn - Miyako Saitô

Miyako Saitô Yurie Igoma - Ruby Hoshino

Ruby Hoshino Rumi Okubo - Memcho

Memcho Megumi Han - Kana Arima

Kana Arima Manaka Iwami - Akane Kurokawa

The voice actors behind the English dub of Oshi no Ko include:

Jack Stansbury as Aqua Hoshino

as Aqua Hoshino Alyssa Marek as Ruby Hoshino

as Ruby Hoshino Natalie Rial as Kana Arima

as Kana Arima Juliet Simmons as Memcho

as Memcho Christina Kelly as Miyako Saitô

as Miyako Saitô Kristen McGuire as Akane Kurokawa

The cast for Oshi no Ko is impressive, starting with Takeo Otsuka, who has worked on Dr. Stone, To Your Eternity Season 2, and Spy x Family. Next is Lynn, who has voiced for Golin Slayer Two, Kotaro Lives Alone, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Yuri Igoma only has two roles so far: Oshi no Ko as Ruby Hoshino and In Another World With My Smartphone 2 as Sulas, but she is very talented and will get many more roles in the future of her career. Rumi Okubo is doing fantastic work with being in series like Eden Zero, Reincarnated as a Sword, and Fruits Basket. Megumi Han is the biggest name in the cast, being in Hunter x Hunter, A Silent Voice, and Naruto Shippuden.

Last but not least, we have Manaka Iwami, who has worked on ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2, and Wonder Egg Priority. Within the last few years, Manaka Iwami has successfully grabbed some of the best anime IPs.

Doga Kobo will be back producing the anime, so the second season seems to be in safe hands. For those who don't know much about the studio, Doga Kobo has worked on various slice-of-life, romance, and comedy anime. Their portfolio includes: Sing Yesterday For Me, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and Himouto! Umaru-chan.

What Will 'Oshi no Ko' Season 2 Be About?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Season 1 of Oshi no Ko was faithful to Mengo Yokoyari's manga, so the second season will likely follow the same path. At the same time, they may stray off, much like Tokyo Ghoul or The Promised Neverland. If they stay faithful, Season 2 will start from Chapter 41. Since episode 11 of Oshi no Ko ended with The First Concert arc, Season 2 will likely begin with the 2.5D Stage Play and end in the Private arc. If they follow the same eleven-episode format, there will be another 40 chapters that will be adapted.

Oshi no Ko 2.5D Stage Play will focus on the rivalry between Akane Kurokawa and Kana Arima, as shown in the teaser trailer. At the same time, Oshi no Ko Season 2 will also move into a mystery route with Aqua Hoshino trying to investigate the identity of the person responsible for Ai’s murder.

More Anime Like 'Oshi no Ko'

The Apothecary Diaries

Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM

The official synopsis from Crunchyroll for The Apothecary Diaries reads:

"Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

The dark horse of 2023, The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the biggest anime of 2023, and it looks like it will continue through 2024 with the announcement of a second course. The Apothecary Diaries is a must-watch because of the exciting mystery elements, and the constant back-and-forth between Maomao and Jinshi.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Image via WarnerMedia

The official synopsis for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken from Crunchyroll reads

"First year high schooler Midori Asakusa loves anime so much, she insists that "concept is everything" in animation. Though she draws a variety of ideas in her sketchbook, she hasn't taken the first step to creating anime, insisting that she can't do it alone. The producer-type Sayaka Kanamori is the first to notice Asakusa's genius. Then, when it becomes clear that their classmate, charismatic fashion model Tsubame Mizusaki, really wants to be an animator, they create an animation club to realize the "ultimate world" that exists in their minds."

Science Saru killed it with Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! Much like Oshi no Ko; this anime prides itself on its passion for the art and evolution of animation. Midori, the artist of the group, loves to draw and is the most imaginative regarding background art and overall designs. He also works as the director; Sayaka is more business savvy than artistic, while Mizusaki is the richest in the group, but is just as imaginative as Midori, and lastly, there's Mizusaki who is the animator.

Watch on Crunchyroll

My Dress Up Darling

Image via Funimation

The official synopsis for My Dress Up Darling from Crunchyroll reads:

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world."

Much like Oshi no Ko, the amount of passion the creators give to My Dress Up Darling is impressive. Not only is the creative team committed, but the characters within their world are equally passionate about what they do.

Watch on Crunchyroll