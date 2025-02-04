Oshi no Ko debuted to positive reviews among avid anime fans and has become one of the most celebrated anime series of 2023. The success of the first season immediately guaranteed the anime a second season, which also received mostly favorable feedback from critics and audiences alike. Of course, with the successful first and second seasons (complete with an opening episode that even outperformed big anime titles like Demon Slayer), fans have been eager to know when Season 3 is coming out, especially considering how Season 2 ended on such a controversial note. Luckily, Oshi no Ko has officially announced a release date window. According to Anime News Network, Season 3 is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

With Season 2 premiering a year after the series debuted, the 2026 release date window is a considerably long wait. We can, however, assume that the wait will all be worth it. Apart from the release date window announcement, the anime also unveiled a visual and poster for the third season. The anime's glamorous facade hides a darker tone, keeping audiences engaged due to its compelling plotline. Lauded for exploring the glitz and glamor (as well as the dark side) of the idol industry, the anime show is based on a manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari.

‘Oshi no Ko’ Took the World by Storm

Oshi ni Ko follows Gorou Amamiya (Kento Itō), a doctor who was brutally killed by an obsessive fan of the popular Japanese pop idol Ai Hoshino (Rie Takahashi), whose child he helped deliver. He is later reincarnated as Aqua Hoshino (Takeo Ōtsuka), son of Ai, but with memories of his previous life still intact. Aqua has a twin sister named Ruby Hoshino (Yurie Igoma), who is also the reincarnation of one of Ai's fans, who was once a patient of Gorou. The twins then witness Ai die before their eyes after the same murderer who killed Gorou murdered her in front of them.

Oshi no Ko has become one of the biggest anime shows since its debut on HIDIVE back in 2023. It even broke records with its 80-minute first episode, faithfully adapting the manga series it's based on. It boasts an intriguing premise that combines different genres like mystery, drama, thriller, and a little bit of comedy all at once. Also praised for its quality, the anime series has caught the attention of anime fans around the globe, mostly for its exploration of the darker side of the entertainment industry and the harrowing truth behind the lives of pop idols, as well as the toxic behavior of the most obsessive fans.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 will premiere in 2026. You can watch the teaser above and check out the new poster down below: