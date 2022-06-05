There are few moments of joy in Joachim Trier’s excellent (and tragic) film Oslo, August 31, a fact that may surprise Trier newcomers arriving fresh off the euphoria of his equally excellent (but drastically more joyful and upbeat) The Worst Person in the World. Reworking a plot line from Louis Malle’s 1963 French drama The Fire Within, Oslo, August 31 tells the heartbreaking story of Anders (Anders Danielsen Lie), a recovering addict attempting to reconnect with old friends during a day’s leave from his recovery clinic. Like other films about addicts battling their demons (Drugstore Cowboy, The Panic at Needle Park, and Requiem for a Dream, just to name a few), Trier’s film takes an unglamorized look at the loneliness and alienation faced by the rippling effects of addiction. Unlike these others, which focus on characters ebbing in and out of their drugged stupors, Oslo, August 31 focuses solely on the arduous path to recovery. As the film follows Anders and his attempts to reconcile with his past, it makes a compelling cry for empathy and understanding towards those with problems we may not understand.

Anders’s social circle—or whatever there is left of it—doesn’t understand him. His friends and loved ones don’t really understand his struggle or the hopelessness he feels when reflecting on the time he’d lost during the darkest days of his addiction. His susceptibility towards melancholy, though directly connected to his excruciating battle with addiction, also exists separately from his drug use. It’s clear we’re in for a grim movie when the opening scene depicts a suicide attempt. Of course, Anders survives, seemingly out of last-minute panic. The scene is an immediate gut punch, and as Anders reemerges from the water he tried to drown himself in, climbs ashore, and breaks down in tears, it’s hard not to tear up as well.

The world of the recovery clinic where Anders currently resides is certainly a safe space. People are patient, supportive, and understanding. But the residents there, like Anders, are also victims of their addictions, their past behaviors, and themselves. They understand Anders because they’ve been where he’s been, even if the circumstances are different. It’s a flawed support system primarily because these aren’t the people in Anders’ life that he needs to hear acceptance from. Surely, there’s something working here, considering Anders has been able to get and stay clean. Still, when Anders sets out back into the “real world” to attend a job interview and link up with some old connections, his alienation becomes all too clear to him. It becomes inescapable, even unbearable.

Image via Nordisk Film Distribusjon

RELATED: How 'The Worst Person in the World' Favors Self-Love Over Romantic Love

The first stop on Anders’ emotional journey is the home of his old friend Thomas (Hans Olav Brenner). Things are immediately off to an unpromising start when Thomas offers him a beer, apparently ignorant to the fact that Anders has to stay clean to commit to his sobriety. When Thomas talks to Anders, he is often impersonal, citing Proust quotes when Anders becomes emotionally vulnerable. He makes light of the utterly tiring battle Anders faces daily, shrugging off Anders’s visible exhaustion as a consequence of “hustling Swedish chicks.” Really, Thomas is stuck in the past, the “good ol’ days”, a time when Anders’s drug addiction wasn’t as blatantly concerning. It’s as if the severity of the addiction is too challenging to quarrel with.

Later, Thomas attempts to urge his friend that things will get better. He lists a series of reasons why Anders can absolutely improve his life and overcome his struggle. “Hey, cut the crap,” Anders says flatly in retort. He’s unamused by his friend’s attempt to gas him up. Generally, Thomas had valid points. Anders did get published once, and he does have some connections that could help him get back onto his feet, but the way that Thomas blindly encourages his friend without attempting to recognize the inherent difficulty of Anders’s situation seems like disingenuous flattery.

Thomas becomes agitated by Anders’s negativity, telling him that his fellow recovering addicts don’t have the same opportunities that he has. “I didn’t come here for you to tell me to get my act back together,” Anders snaps back. Part of the tragedy of Oslo, August 31 is how closely at times Thomas is to reaching his friend. His intentions are genuine, even pure, but he simply lacks the ability—or willingness—to understand Anders’s predicament. Their conversation is like a tennis volley where each lob Anders sends across the table is clumsily missed by Thomas. Anders is suffocatingly pessimistic (understandably so), and Thomas seems fundamentally incapable of saying the right thing.

Image via Nordisk Film Distribusjon

Eventually, the conversation is steered towards Thomas’s own problems. Sure, they’re entirely valid, but he also isn’t in as excruciating a predicament as Anders. His qualms also seem to reinforce Anders’s cynical worldview that things won’t and can’t get any better. Here’s the man who has it all—marriage, a child, a regular career, no drug addiction—and he’s still unhappy. In most other situations, Thomas’s venting about his unhappiness would be entirely appropriate, but here it seems insensitive and tone-deaf. When it comes time to leave, Anders walks away from the conversation, his face visibly contorted into misery. Even if Thomas’s heart was in the right place, it clearly wasn’t enough. He couldn’t properly empathize with or fully understand his friend, and so the alienation of Anders continues.

Would a better strand of words or a bit of empathy and understanding help rescue Anders from his tragic, untimely fate? Oslo, August 31 isn’t necessarily saying yes, but it’s also suggesting that making the effort certainly couldn’t hurt. Later, as Anders attempts to meet up with his sister Nina at a local café, he instead finds Nina’s girlfriend (Tone Mostraum) waiting for him. Nina isn’t ready to see him, the pain that Anders had caused has not yet fully healed.

It’s never entirely clear what specifically Anders has done (besides simply being an addict) that hurt his sister, his parents, and his ex-girlfriend Iselin so severely. The film maintains general respect for Anders and his demons by refusing to sensationalize the man and the issues he faces. It isn’t as though his addiction or his presumably abhorrent previous behavior is a scandal. It isn’t as though it entirely doesn’t matter, since the feelings of the people he’d hurt are valid, but the film chooses to forego reliving these events with any lurid detail because it wants to look forward toward a future in which past mistakes don’t necessarily dictate every aspect of a person’s life.

What is it that Anders really wants? What is it that he needs? Early in the film, during his visit to Thomas, Anders recalls an exercise that the residents of the clinic are made to perform. Other residents are cast to play crucial people in one another’s lives as they metaphorically make tempts to relapse into drug use. When recounting how each exercise ends, Anders explains that the words “I love you, Anders. I forgive you,” are invariably spoken. It’s a concept that Anders initially rejects, especially when he recounts the exercise to Thomas. But isn’t that a big part of what he really does want, after everything is said and done? He repeatedly calls Iselin, and the fact that she refuses to return any of his calls suggests that something regarding his past behavior put them out of speaking terms. When he later encounters a man that Iselin had cheated on him with (Anders Borchgrev), the man bluntly expresses that Anders had often been cruel and unkind to Iselin. “I’ve seen the say you mistreat people close to you,” he says. To this, Anders doesn’t have much of a reply.

Image via Nordisk Film Distribusjon

It’s important that neither Iselin nor Nina make an appearance in the film. These are the two people the Anders needs to see the most, and neither of them are willing to meet with him. In fact, neither is willing to even speak with him. Again, their hurt feelings and self-preservation are entirely valid, but their unwillingness to empathize with Anders’s own struggles is severely detrimental to him. His attempts to progress and recover are stunted by the incessant reminders of the problems that brought him to where he is in the first place.

After Anders reveals his past as an addict to the man interviewing him (Øystein Roger), the interview shifts awkwardly, clearly uncomfortable by the situation. The man admits that Anders’s recovery is in itself an accomplishment, but the interview is already tanked. Anders leaves, angrily throwing his application in the trash in a desperate fury. Once again, his past catches up to him, and because others are unwilling to understand what it is that Anders has been going through, he is unable to truly progress.

The same can be said once Anders relapses into drinking alcohol while attending a party for an old flame (Kjærsti Odden Skjeldal). His attempts at socializing are repeatedly foiled as his acquaintances turn back to his problematic past. An anecdote in which Anders was too wasted to recognize what bed he had fallen into one night in his youth becomes a punchline. Everybody laughs at the story, unaware of the obvious discomfort it puts Anders in. Nobody there is able to understand that, for Anders, this story isn’t funny. It’s a painful reminder of his dangerous substance abuse that ultimately derailed his life.

Image via Nordisk Film Distribusjon

At last, Anders finds a few spare moments of beauty and joy in this last day of his life. After returning to drinking, he meets a trio of young partiers that includes the charming Rebekka (Ingrid Olava). The two begin what in other films could become a life-saving romance, only in Oslo, August 31, it’s only a sort of last hurrah. As they’re getting to know each other, Anders is evasive when asked questions. “I’m just a loser drinking to ease the pain...I’m looking for sympathy. I want someone to feel sorry for me,” he admits for the first time in the film. Only, Rebekka seems to think he’s making a joke, and she doesn’t take him seriously. Their spark is a brief glimmer of happiness in his life, but it’s just that: a spark. Once he’s confronted by the man at the bar that Iselin had cheated with, it’s as if a switch is turned. He truly believes that anybody close to him will end up hurt by him. Did anybody make a true effort to convince him otherwise? Not really. Nobody ever spoke the words of forgiveness or understanding.

In a magnificent sequence, Anders dances blissfully in a strobe-lighted club. For a short while, he’s free. It is, of course, that freedom and pleasure that’s short-lived. The night continues as it normally would, with Rebekka and Anders continuing their passionate flirting until daybreak, when Anders turns away from Rebekka and her friends, leaving them to their lives without him. He eventually overdoses in his childhood home, a heartbreaking ending to a poetically tragic film.

There’s a magnificent moment about halfway through Oslo, August 31 that is both chilling and gorgeous. Anders sits in a café by himself, eavesdropping on the conversations of the strangers around him. Carefree men and women talk about their lives, their relationships, and dead rock singers. Nothing terribly urgent. Anders listens on, amused. Except he’s stuck on the outside, never part of these conversations. He’s stuck looking in. As a woman lists on a humorously lengthy list of all the things she’d like to do in life, Anders only listens. When was the last time anybody asked him what he hoped to do? What is his bucket list? In Oslo, August 31, nobody ever asks Anders this. They hardly even make the attempt to understand him.