HBO has released the first trailer for its latest original movie Oslo, which pairs Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag).

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, the film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies -- the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

HBO's His Dark Materials star Wilson plays Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, while Scott plays her husband, Norwegian sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen. The film co-stars Salim Daw (Fauda) as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter (The Spy) as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor (Fauda) as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman (Shtisel) as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan (Fauda) as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen (Fauda) as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus (Thicker Than Water) as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay (Sirens) as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) directed from a script by fellow Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the stage page. The two of them executive produced the feature adaptation with Cambra Overend as well as Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff and Adam Siegel of Marc Platt Productions, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Steven Spielberg of DreamWorks Pictures, David Litvak of Bold Films. DreamWorks' Holly Bario will produce alongside Bold's Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters and Svetlana Metkina as well as Mark Taylor.

Oslo will debut on Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max, and it looks pretty intense, which is no surprise given the premise. Wilson and Scott are two solid actors, and I look forward to seeing what they can do with this award-winning material, which just may benefit from Spielberg's golden touch. Watch the trailer below and see if you catch the same promising vibe that I did.

