When it comes to comedy, two of the best actors in recent memory have been Chris Rock and Bill Murray. Whether it be Ghostbusters for Murray or Madagascar for Rock, they separately starred in some of the more memorable films of the genre. However, one of the films the pair started in together was the oftentimes overlooked Osmosis Jones. The animated/live-action hybrid comedy was a box office bomb when it was released in 2001. Now, almost 25 years later, the film is finding a second life on streaming, and now, you can watch it for free.

Osmosis Jones has recently joined Fandango at Home's vast catalog of free titles (with ads). While the film has a split critics rating of 55% and an even worse 42% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the ambitious adventure featured some nice animation, clever storytelling devices and a stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Rock and Murray, Osmosis Jones also stars Laurence Fishburne, David Hyde Pierce, Molly Shannon, Ron Howard, William Shatner and Chris Elliott.

What is ‘Osmosis Jones’ About?

Close

Osmosis Jones follows the title white blood cell cop (Rock) and a cold pill named Drix (Pierce) after their vessel (a zookeeper named Frank played by Murray) contracts a virus. They have to fight off the deadly illness before it's too late. While this film breaks no new ground for the genre or animated/live-action hybrids, the creative part of this adventure literally lies within. The animated portions of Osmosis Jones take place within Frank's body, which leads to some humorous scenarios. In a modern context, it's like the film equivalent of a Nintendo game that would come out a few years later, Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story.

There are a few times when the film shows its age, mainly in the live-action portions. Yet, despite the film only grossing $14 million worldwide, Osmosis Jones would get an animated sequel series in the form of Ozzy & Drix. That 2002 series lasted for two seasons on Kids WB. Its mixed reception may forever infect it, but with that said, animated/live-action hybrids are becoming more and more popular. With films like Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers and Tom & Jerry leading the way, it feels like the perfect time to revisit or watch Osmosis Jones for the first time.

Osmosis Jones is available to stream on Fandango at Home. Ozzy & Drix can also be purchased on Fandango at Home for $1.99 USD an episode, or you can buy the whole series. It's currently on sale for $24.99.

Your changes have been saved Osmosis Jones Release Date August 10, 2001 Director Bobby Farrelly , Peter Farrelly Cast Laurence Fishburne , Chris Rock , David Hyde Pierece , Brandy Norwood , William Shatner Ron Howard , Kid Rock , Kenny Olson Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Marc Hyman

Watch on Fandango At Home