In these strange times of coronavirus COVID-19, the Saturday Mourning Cartoons team has turned to a pair of animated pathogen-fighting heroes, Ozzy & Drix! But just who are the title characters?

Warner Bros.’ animated movie Osmosis Jones came out in 2001 from the Farrelly Bros, and featured a live-action Bill Murray, with Chris Rock voicing the title character and David Hyde Pierce voicing Drix; Laurence Fishburne played the big bad as Thrax. Then, in 2002, Ozzy & Drix arrived from Warner Bros. Animation on Kids WB (and later Cartoon Network) with Phil LaMarr and Jeff Bennett now voicing the title roles.

How does it hold up? Listen along to find out!

