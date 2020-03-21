In these strange times of coronavirus COVID-19, the Saturday Mourning Cartoons team has turned to a pair of animated pathogen-fighting heroes, Ozzy & Drix! But just who are the title characters?
Warner Bros.’ animated movie Osmosis Jones came out in 2001 from the Farrelly Bros, and featured a live-action Bill Murray, with Chris Rock voicing the title character and David Hyde Pierce voicing Drix; Laurence Fishburne played the big bad as Thrax. Then, in 2002, Ozzy & Drix arrived from Warner Bros. Animation on Kids WB (and later Cartoon Network) with Phil LaMarr and Jeff Bennett now voicing the title roles.