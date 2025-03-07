Jon Favreau has spent the last several years working with Dave Filoni to develop Star Wars projects for Disney+, but now the Iron Man director is returning to the platform for something entirely different. A new report from Deadline announced that Favreau is working to develop a hybrid live-action/animated series based on the popular Oswald the Rabbit cartoon character, which was created by the Walt Disney company in 1927 and featured in over 25 projects. However, Universal took control of the character shortly after, which is what led to the creation of Mickey Mouse. Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps, and there is no potential release window attached, but Favreau is confirmed to be both writing and executive producing the Disney+ project.

Favreau first made his writing debut nearly 30 years ago on Swingers, the 1996 R-rated comedy that he also starred in alongside Vince Vaughn, and all these years late, he’s still hard at work with the pen. Favreau is the creator of the original Star Wars Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and he will also write and direct The Mandalorian and Grogu, the 2026 film that will mark Star Wars’ return to theaters for the first time since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Favreau also created The Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, and he served as a producer on other Star Wars projects such as Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka. After directing the first Iron Man movie starring Robert Downey Jr., Favreau has also producer other Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

What Do We Know About Jon Favreau’s Next Project, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?