With director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with O. T. Fagbenle about making the latest Marvel movie. During the interview, Fagbenle revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, how the film balanced the seriousness with moments of levity, the way he got ready to play Barack Obama in the anthology series The First Lady opposite Viola Davis, and more.
As you’ve seen in the numerous trailers and clips, Black Widow takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) having to confront her past and the choices that led her to becoming an Avenger. Written by Eric Pearson with a story Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.
O. T. Fagbenle:
- What would surprise people to learn about the making of Black Widow?
- What has it been like promoting the movie without revealing anything?
- The way the film balanced the seriousness with moments of levity.
- What is it like to get ready to play Barack Obama in The First Lady?
The filmmakers pitched this one as a cross between 'True Romance' and 'The Matrix.'