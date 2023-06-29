Entertainment Squad has partnered with Collider to unveil an exclusive first look at the gripping suspense thriller Our Deadly Vows, which is set to open in select cinemas on July 7, and will be followed by its availability on-demand and digitally worldwide starting on August 1. Brace yourself for a relentless rollercoaster ride as Our Deadly Vows chronicles the harrowing tale of a couple commemorating their first year together with friends, only to find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival.

The film comes from Chris Chalk, best known for his work in the TV series Gotham and currently appearing as a recurring cast member on Apple TV+'s Shining. For this project, he has taken on multiple roles as the writer, director, and lead actor. Joining him in Our Deadly Vows is K.D. Chalk from Days of Our Lives and Ashlei Sharpe from Star Trek: Picard, who both bring their immense talent to this captivating production. Speaking on his inspiration for the film, Chalk, who also appeared in Perry Mason shared:

“This is a film made for our community. And I wasn’t going to stop fighting until the community would get the opportunity to see it. We deserve to see ourselves laugh, be shady, run from monsters and survive. Maybe… “

Image via Entertainment Squad

RELATED: Juliet Rylance & Chris Chalk Talk 'Perry Mason' Season 2, Their Character Arcs, and Why Perry Mason is a Hero

Our Deadly Vows and Gift Boxes for Past Sins

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

In the spirit of Get Out and Nope, Our Deadly Vows tells the story of four couples celebrating a party for Grace and Chance who are moving to Spain. But the other three couples have serious relationship issues, and the fighting evolves into murder when the lifelong friends start getting killed one by one immediately after receiving gift boxes that reveal their past sins. It’s up to the survivors to either escape or find the killer and take them out before they are all dead.

In addition to Perry Mason, Chris Chalk has also appeared in projects like 12 Years A Slave and When They See Us. The cast is rounded out by Cesa Pledger, Eden Marryshow, Chantal Nchako, Byron Bronson, and Natalie Woolams-Torres. Entertainment Squad is a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson. Previous releases include Lili Taylor’s mental-health comedy/drama Paper Spiders and Tribeca’s Audience Award-winner Cherry.

Our Deadly Vows can be seen in select cinemas across the U.S. on July 7, and will be available worldwide on August 1 via on-demand platforms and on digital. Check out the exclusive trailer for Our Deadly Vows down below: