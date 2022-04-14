The film will allow the victims of Dr. Cline to come forward with their stories and, hopefully, hold him accountable.

Advancements in medicine have come a long way over the past 50 years. Things we never would have dreamed to be possible are starting to gain momentum due to the tireless efforts of those in the medical and scientific industries. While now, professionals can help people hoping to get pregnant through medical processes, these procedures were brand new with little known about them four decades ago. And while many doctors in this field were there to help safely guide their patients, there was one in particular who had a much more sinister plan in mind. Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Our Father, will pull the curtain back on this man, Dr. Donald Cline, and the heartache and damage he left in his wake. Premiering on May 11, the Netflix and Blumhouse production promises to spread the word of Cline’s countless atrocities committed on innocent families.

A trailer released today reveals the background story as to how this scandal began to unfold. It all started with a DNA test, something many of us have been taking part in over recent years to find out more about our heritage. Unfortunately for these Ancestry.com users, their journey on the website would take a disastrous turn. Hearing from the “siblings” themselves, the horror of what Dr. Cline did to them soon becomes clear.

We come to find out that the doctor would swap his sperm for the intended father’s, spawning an undetermined number of children, with many still not knowing the truth about their parentage. What’s even more disturbing is that the doctor is still a prominent member of his community, appearing to be a shining beacon of all things successful. A business owner and elder of his church, his grasp on the towns surrounding Indianapolis remains tight, but that won’t deter those who he’s wronged as they set out to cast a damning light on Dr. Cline’s disgusting actions.

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, Our Father is sure to have your blood boiling at what our society allows certain members to get away with. Take a deep breath and check out the trailer below and keep scrolling for the documentary’s full synopsis. The documentary hits Netflix on May 11.

Here’s the synopsis for Our Father:

Jacoba Ballard was an only child, conceived via donor sperm, who always dreamed of having a brother or sister. An at-home DNA test led her to the discovery of not one but seven half-siblings – a number that defied best practices in fertility medicine. As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth: Their parents’ fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent. As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they’ve barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit, their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust.

