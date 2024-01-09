This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Chaos on the high seas ends as Max cancels the beloved comedy series Our Flag Means Death after two seasons.

Despite critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, the show, which starred Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, struggled to stay afloat.

Our Flag Means Death is streaming on Max in the U.S.

The most chaotic crew on the high seas have sailed for the last time. Max has announced that its original comedy series Our Flag Means Death has been canceled after a two-season run. The series returned for Season 2 in October 2023, with its now-series finale airing on October 26. Though the David Jenkins-created series was well-loved by critics and general audiences, it wasn’t enough to keep the show afloat.

Our Flag Means Death first debuted in 2022, introducing viewers to Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy landowner who pursues his dream of becoming The Gentleman Pirate. So, Stede gathers a crew, one he chooses to lead with kindness and minimal violence rather than fall into standard pirate practices. Along the way, Stede crosses paths with the notorious Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) — aka Edward Teach – and the pair eventually form a relationship with one another. Going into Season 2, Stede and Blackbeard faced romantic woes and a rough break up, now forced to re-examine their lives as they work through their heartache and find their way back to each other. Season 2 also saw some crew change-ups, as well as introduced a new key character in pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao (Rubio Qian).

Season 2 ended on a bittersweet note (and left audiences divided). After many ups and downs re: the various pirate crews, Stede teams up with Zheng and eventually gains the Revenge crew back — a payoff from a season-long struggle. However, it came at a heartbreaking cost: Izzy Hands' (Con O'Neill) death in battle. After a brief mourning process, the finale offered some silver linings. First, Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) got married. Stede and Ed also made amends and are back together. As the episode ended, the latter decide to settle down for the time being while Frenchie (Joel Fry) takes over captain duties for The Revenge.

