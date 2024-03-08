The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death has reached its end, with creator David Jenkins sharing the news on Instagram.

Fans campaigned for a third season, but the show couldn't find a new home despite efforts.

Season 2 saw Stede and Ed reunite after a final battle, concluding with plans for a quiet life together.

Our Flag Means Death has officially left the high seas. Recently, series creator of the Max original comedy, David Jenkins, shared the news via Instagram that the beloved pirate show has reached "the end of the road" following endeavors to find the show a new home after its cancellation in January. Our Flag Means Death ran for two seasons, with its second and final concluding at the end of October 2023.

In his post, Jenkins touched on how he, along with fans, hadn't immediately given up home for a third season of Our Flag Means Death, something he previously intended to be the show's true end. He shared that he was able to keep conversations going despite them not being fruitful ones. He wrote:

"I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss."

Additionally, Jenkins extended another "thank you" to fans for supporting the series on its journey, including the aforementioned #RenewAsACrew campaign fans swiftly created when the cancellation was announced. Though Our Flag Means Death is over, Jenkins ends on a hopeful note that he and fans will be able to "share something together" again.

"To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together[.]"

Where Did 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Leave Viewers?

Like Season 1, Our Flag Means Death Season 2 centered on Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Ed Teach (Taika Waititi), aka "Blackbeard," as they and their respective crews traversed the seas in various pirate endeavors — all while coping with their heartbreak caused by each other at the end of Season 1. After a tumultuous adventure, the season ended in a final battle where Stede and Ed finally teamed up again, eventually moving past their hurt to reunite and be together. In the process, Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill) died, bringing a final loss to the characters. After Izzy's death and, later, a wedding for Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) — Stede handed command of his crew over, opting to live in a quiet seaside shack with Ed where they expressed plans to start a bed and breakfast.

Our Flag Means Death is streaming now on Max. Check out Jenkins' full post below:

