What happens when a wealthy landowner has what can only be construed as a midlife crisis, and decides to become a pirate? In this version, created by David Jenkins of People of Earth fame, what happens is comedy gold. In the upcoming show Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby stars as Stede Bonnet, otherwise known as “the gentleman pirate.” This new HBO Max series will tell the story of Bonnet’s adventures as he encounters pirates who have a tad bit more experience, such as the infamous Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

But with a cast list of this size, you might have trouble keeping everyone straight, so before the HBO Max series launches on March 3, we're here to help you out by explaining exactly who plays who in Our Flag Means Death and which other projects you might actually already know them from.

Rhys Darby (Stede Bonnet)

Stede Bonnet was born in Barbados in the late 17th century into a wealthy family. Out of nowhere, he decided at the age of 30 to become a pirate. With little to no experience, his life as a pirate didn’t last too long, but the story is good fodder for a TV show. Determined to bring a level of sophistication to piracy, Bonnet sailed to the Bahamas and immediately encountered Blackbeard. Bonnet and Blackbeard’s relationship will surely be one of the main plot threads of Our Flag Means Death.

New Zealand actor Rhys Darby broke onto the scene back in 2007 in Flight of the Conchords as the beloved band manager, Murray. He has also had memorable roles in the films Yes Man, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Taika Waititi (Blackbeard)

One of the most talked-about pirates in history, Edward Teach (aka Blackbeard), was killed in the year 1718. He and his ship the Queen Anne’s Revenge committed his acts of piracy from the West Indies all the way up what is now known as the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. He has become quite a pop culture legend in the centuries since his death, and Taika Waititi’s portrayal is sure to only deepen the mystique around this exotic character from history.

Waititi is an Academy Award-winning writer for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit in which he also appeared as Adolf Hitler. He has also directed and written Boy and What We Do in the Shadows as well as appearing in both films. He directed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and will write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder coming out later this year. In addition to his writing and directing duties in the MCU, Waititi has a recurring role as the beloved Korg.

Kristian Nairn (Wee John Feeney)

Wee John Feeney, played by Kristian Nairn, will more than likely be the muscle in Stede Bonnet’s crew, albeit one who appears to have more of a talent for needlework and maybe even costume design. The world fell in love with Nairn for his portrayal of Hodor in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared on the TV shows The Rookie and Ripper Street as well as the film Mythica: The Godslayer.

Samson Kayo (Oluwande)

Samson Kayo got his start in the television show Youngers in 2014. Since then, he has had major roles in the shows Timewasters, Famalam, Truth Seekers, Bloods, and Sliced. Kayo will be playing one of the pirates on Bonnet’s ship who has a close friendship with "Jim," played by Vico Ortiz.

Matthew Maher (Black Pete)

Matthew Maher has been seen on the television shows John from Cincinnati, The Unusuals, Nurse Jackie, and Mozart in the Jungle. He has also had roles in the films Gone Baby Gone, A Most Violent Year, and Captain Marvel. He will be portraying Black Pete, another member of the crew on Bonnet’s ship with more seasoned experience who often regales the other pirates with tales of his exploits.

Samba Schutte (Roach)

Samba Schutte will be portraying Roach, who serves as both the cook and the surgeon on Bonnet's ship and appears to be a strong admirer of Waititi's Blackbeard based on the trailer. Schutte is known for his roles on the TV shows The Grind, Chronicles of the Dead, and Sunnyside. He has also appeared in a variety of short films over the past ten years.

Nathan Foad (Lucius)

Comedian Nathan Foad has appeared on the show Bloods. Our Flag Means Death is his first major role as he too is one of the pirates serving on the ship of Stede Bonnet, and appears to be the crew member who has been personally tasked with documenting the escapades of the Revenge.

Ewen Bremner (Buttons)

Presumably another pirate on Bonnet’s ship, Ewen Bremner is a Scottish actor who is probably best remembered for his role as Spud in the 1996 cult classic, Trainspotting. Since then, he has appeared in many films such as Black Hawk Down, Death at a Funeral, T2 Trainspotting, and Wonder Woman as well as the TV series’ Banished and Will.

Rory Kinnear (Captain Nigel & Chauncey Badminton)

Storied British actor Rory Kinnear plays what we can assume are twins in Our Flag Means Death, and at least one of them has a fair amount of disdain for Bonnet in his new role as a gentleman pirate. Kinnear is known for his roles in the films The Imitation Game, Skyfall, and Quantum of Solace and on the TV shows Ghosts of Albion, Penny Dreadful, Quacks. One of his most recognizable roles on television was as the Prime Minister in the infamous Black Mirror episode, “The National Anthem.” He is also a well-known theater actor having starred in The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, Hamlet, Macbeth, and Othello in London.

Joel Fry (Frenchie)

There isn’t a lot to know about Frenchie just yet, but it seems from the show's trailer that he'll be playing another member of Bonnet's crew, one who has some doubts about his captain's ability to lead. Joel Fry is known for appearing in the films Yesterday, Cruella, and A Boy Called Christmas as well as main roles on the television shows Trollied, Plebs, and Ordinary Lies. He is probably most recognizable as Hizdahr zo Loraq on Game of Thrones.

Vico Ortiz (Bonifacia/Jim)

Vico Ortiz (left in image) has appeared in film and television in a variety of roles for the last 10 years. Recently they have had starring roles on the TV shows S.O.Z. Solados o Zombies and the HBO Max hit show, The Sex Lives of College Girls. As the character Bonifacia/Jim, it is assumed they will be playing yet another pirate on Bonnet’s ship — though why they have two different names attached is a separate mystery that will likely be unraveled over the course of the season.

Nat Faxon (The Swede)

Nat Faxon (left in image), who plays another member of Bonnet's crew known currently as "The Swede," is a familiar name. He is a regular voice on the series Disenchantment and Blaze and the Monster Machines, as well as a series regular on The Conners. He has also been on the shows Reno 911!, Happy Hour, The Cleveland Show, Ben and Kate, Married, and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2013 for co-writing the screenplay for the film The Way, Way Back with his writing partner, Jim Rash.

Leslie Jones and Fred Armisen (Unnamed Pirates)

Stand-up comedian Leslie Jones first broke out on Saturday Night Live as a guest on Weekend Update with Seth Meyers. After well-received segments, she was bumped up to a featured player and eventually a series regular in 2014. She was nominated for 2 Emmys during her time on SNL. After leaving in 2018, she has appeared in the films Ghostbusters, Masterminds, Coming 2 America, and the host of the new Supermarket Sweep. Jones will have a recurring role as a yet unnamed pirate.

Fred Armisen was also one of the stars of Saturday Night Live appearing in the cast from 2002 to 2013. Armisen has starred in numerous films and TV shows and is also the co-creator/star of the hit show Portlandia with Carrie Brownstein. He is currently the bandleader on Late Night with Seth Meyers and frequently sits in on drums. Armisen will also recur as an unnamed pirate.

Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, and David Fane also appear in recurring roles. Our Flag Means Death will premiere with its first three episodes on March 3 on HBO Max.

