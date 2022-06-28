With the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder inching closer, we’ll get to see our favorite Marvel stars everywhere in the next couple of weeks as the Marvel blockbuster gets promoted around the world. But when our own Steve Weintraub got to speak to director Taika Waititi and the god of thunder himself Chris Hemsworth in Los Angeles, he started with the most pressing question first: When will they pair up to work on some episodes of Our Flag Means Death?

The duo displayed some of their easygoing and fun dynamics when talking about Waititi’s surprise hit series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year and is already renewed for Season 2. During the interview, Weintraub asked which character Hemsworth would play if he joined the cast, to which Waititi was quick to answer “Blondebeard,” which would be Blackbeard’s (played by Waititi) cousin. The series centers around an unlikely captain named Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew aboard the pirate ship Revenge as they try to make a name for themselves across the seas.

HEMSWORTH: When am I receiving that offer [to star in the series]? WAITITI: That offer. Check your inbox. Check your spam mail. HEMSWORTH: Yeah. Obviously, all these are really cool things Taika is doing on the side, and I'm like, "Oh, it's weird. I didn't get a single text, a phone call about it." WAITITI: Yeah. Same with you. You tell George Miller we're waiting for mine.

With that last quip, Waititi is referring to Furiosa, the highly anticipated sequel to Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, which brings Charlize Theron’s title character front and center (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). Hemsworth is also starring and apparently didn't care to invite his boss and friend Waititi to even so much cameo. Jokes aside, the duo proved that they love working with each other by stating that they’d do whatever the other asked them to do. So Hemsworth just has to find some time on his busy, busy schedule to be featured in an upcoming episode of Our Flag Means Death. And, of course, we'd love to see that happen.

Our Flag Means Death is created by David Jenkins and executive produced by Waititi, who previously revealed that production for Season 2 starts this October. Aside from Waititi and Darby, the series stars Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

You can stream Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death right now on HBO Max, but a release window hasn't been shared for Season 2. Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8. You can watch our full interview with Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth below.