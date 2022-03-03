He also discusses how the story of Stede Bonnet lends itself to television and which other famous pirates may appear this season.

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Ahead of the show's March 3 premiere, Collider had the chance to speak with Jenkins about bringing the pirate "workplace comedy" series to life, as well as where he first learned the real story of Stede Bonnet and what he wanted to come across in the friendship between Stede and Blackbeard (a dynamic that is documented in history). He also spoke about finding the perfect look for Waititi's Blackbeard and which pop culture touchstones inspired a different take on the classic pirate costume, how Darby and Waititi have a certain shorthand when it comes to working together, which other famous pirates from legend are going to make an appearance in Season 1, and more.

Collider: How did this show come into being? What spawned the idea for Our Flag Means Death?

DAVID JENKINS: Well, my wife had heard about Stede Bonnet from someone, and she told me about him. She thought, "This is great. This guy's story is like ... Look in making this into a show." So I went on Wikipedia and checked out his story. It very quickly was like, "Oh my God, his story conforms to act structure, almost. Like it's perfect." Just the idea of somebody who has a terrible midlife crisis and decides to do this, and then really hurts his family and hurts his wife and hurts his kids, and we don't know why. It's lost to history. And then the world's greatest pirate takes him under his wing, and then they have a whole voyage together, and we don't know why. It's lost to history. So all of his facts are fascinating, and then all of the questions that are unanswered are fascinating. Just trying to answer those questions to me was like, "Oh yeah, I want to make this show."

Most of the pirate shows that we've seen in the last several years have definitely leaned more into the dramatic. Was that part of the appeal, getting to kind of shake up the landscape?

JENKINS: I mean, this would not be my choice of genre and that's fine. This would not be Taika's choice of genre either, when we started talking about it. I think the problem with the genre is it's been done so well and so often. In a way, it's the oldest genre. It's one of the oldest genres certainly of film and definitely in popular literature. So it's a big, stubborn fucking genre that you have to find a way to kind of play against. And I like those because ... we know all the story moves, so you can kind of subvert it if you find the right personal story that can kind of sweep you through.

I saw a couple of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies years ago. When Taika and I were talking about [the show], he's a big Master and Commander fan. So I rewatched that, and I remember liking that. And then the first season of The Terror is really good. Oh, they're all on a ship. What happens on a ship? Those things to me, as a workplace and as a true-crime comedy, and then as just a midlife crisis, there are so many avenues for funny. If you do this really dramatically, it can be, I think, a bit of a snooze. But if you go into just the Larry David of this specific world, it's really interesting and weird, and I hadn't seen it before. So it seemed like a good fit.

Image via HBO Max

To your point, for as hysterical as the show is, there's a note of drama and sadness and emotion in Stede's story, especially, and we get to see the backstory of him realizing that his life did not end up where he thought it would, and he's not in a place where he's happy. I'm curious about finding the balance between making just a straight comedy versus allowing for the more emotional moments to come through.

JENKINS: I think I'm always just trying to make a little Hal Ashby movie, and we used to have these movies. Midnight Run has that. The Last Detail is a wonderful comedy that you feel for all of the characters and where they're heading, but it's also pretty funny. For my money, I'm always looking to do comedy, but my heart sings when I can work with comedic actors but allow them to create maybe a more dimensional character than you would see in a normal comedy and a show that doesn't reset every episode. It essentially works on the rules of a drama.

And to me, life isn't cheap on this show, it's very expensive. I think the fact that this world is very violent in a way, the violence should feel, for a comedy, pretty real. If those things are true, then to have an idiot like Stede feels necessary because he's ridiculous, but there's a kindness to what he's doing, that it's offset against the drama of it by the drama of it. I think it's better. If it were just super light, the show would float away.

I definitely want to talk about Taika's Blackbeard. It feels like a unique look for the character. There's the leather jacket that almost combines these modern-day sensibilities with the period elements. Was there a process behind figuring out what his Blackbeard was going to look like? And were there any alternative looks that were considered before ending up with what he wears on the show?

JENKINS: We have an amazing costume designer called Christine Wada, who is just incredible, and [we] kind of worked together to develop the vernacular of the show. Again, this is a quirky genre. Like everything in pirates, when you do it, if you really do it, it all ends up looking like damp wood and white shirts, because that's what they wore. So you can throw a lot at this. You throw some Road Warrior at it, and then you throw some East Village, New York City in the early '80s at it and get the feeling that these people are like outsider artists on some level. But for Blackbeard, I knew pretty quickly, I got an image of Road Warrior, and I got an image of Prince 1979, and the first image that came up was perfect. So I gave Christine both of those, and she really beautifully mixed both of them.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Our Flag Means Death' Trailer Highlights the Perils of Gentleman Piracy

It almost feels like the show is redefining how the pirates really look versus their mythology, which is something that the story also addresses, with Blackbeard wrestling with his own mythos in a way.

JENKINS: This has been done so much and so well, and then to really come in and look at it as, "How much of this can you modernize?" They were influencers of their day, and so, they're dealing with some of the same problems that influencers deal with where they're trying to shape their image, and then their image is being shaped for them. They're celebrities. They're like celebrities of the sea, even though they're criminals.

So the narcissism of it is really fun to me, and the narcissism of Blackbeard, particularly, where he's kind of like Sofia Coppola's Blackbeard from Lost in Translation. He's been there and done that, and he's achieved the pinnacle of fame. He's looking for something more, more meaning, and then he finds it in this very unlikely person, and it just ends up being thrilling to him.

I really loved the relationship between Stede and Blackbeard because, at one point, the show feels like it's positioning them to be enemies. But I was struck by how much of a buddy-comedy it got to be between them. Stede has a little bit of a hero-worship thing, but then Blackbeard is almost surprised by what Stede has to bring to the table. Was there always a plan to have that kind of dynamic, with the two of them bouncing off each other more in a buddies way versus being straight-up enemies of the sea who are constantly trying to fire cannons at each other?

JENKINS: Yeah. That was to me, the most ... that's the reason to do the show. There was this relationship between them, and what was it? What did these two people need from each other? They needed each other desperately, and we don't know why. And to show that, and to show that relationship grow, and to show it blossom — to me, is why you do the show. Then it happens to be about pirates, but these two people finding each other.

We reference A Star Is Born and John Hughes movies about relationship beats and rom-coms. I want to see these two people fall for each other. That's really interesting to me. It ended badly in real life, but we're not doing real life because we've got a Polynesian-Jewish man from New Zealand playing Blackbeard. Once you're doing that, you're not doing real life. So in this world, it's like, where is this relationship heading? That to me is, I think, the spine of the show.

Image via HBO Max

I think the real-life friendship between those two also really comes across. I know that they're long-time collaborators. Was there anything that they brought to the table that maybe wasn't necessarily in the script or that hadn't been envisioned for that relationship, to begin with?

JENKINS: That character relationship was pretty finely calibrated to begin with because it's the conceit of the show, and it's the reason that I would want to watch the show, if I didn't know about it. It's not just a pirate show. There's some kind of a relationship forming here, and [you] don't know where it's going to go. So that was already there, and it was a big part of the conversation in just getting Taika to do it and getting Rhys to do it, because we'd written a lot of this before they committed to do it.

But then on set, I will say, Rhys carries those first three episodes, and Taika's not really in those, and then it was noticeable on set when we'd already shot a lot. They have a relationship as director and actor, that's one thing, Taika and Rhys. But seeing them in a scene together, it's really lovely. The scenes are the scenes and the beats are the beats and the intentions are the intentions. Those are the same, but it's different when they're playing it ... If you had two people that didn't know each other for 16 years, it wouldn't be the same. There's a level of trust and care they have with each other.

It's clear from the setup of the show that I didn't want caricatures of these people. I want grounded versions of both. They can get to silly places, but the relationship between them needs to be really real, or the show will fail. When you have both of them working together, the scenes shoot so quickly because they have this shorthand. They're very available to each other. It really is amazing to watch it. And a very good scene becomes beautiful when they do it together because they're open to each other.

I cannot talk about this show without talking about the supporting cast, which feels like just phenomenal gets across the board.

JENKINS: Yeah. We're blessed.

Kristian Nairn as a pirate is inspired casting by itself. I feel like I didn't even know that I needed to see that until he showed up. Did you even have to cover up any of his tattoos or anything? He was just ready to go from the jump?

JENKINS: He looks pretty badass. You have to do clearances with tattoos, because it's existing art. I saw all those tattoos as well. And I was like, "Ah, cool. This is great. We could use these." And we were able to use a lot of them. A couple, they maybe had to make into something else. But he's got the look.

And Matthew [Maher] is hilarious. He just opens his mouth and whatever comes out, it's always going to be funny.

JENKINS: I've been a fan of his for years. I just think the world of him. He is an iconic New York City theater actor and just so damn good. So to be able to work with him is a dream.

How much of that casting just fell into place when you were looking for actors to round out this little motley group of pirates?

JENKINS: Well, because the body does a nice thing for us and blocks out pain... in hindsight, I won't say this was very easy to cast, but it came together. But no, it took a minute. A lot of people auditioned, a lot of great people, and it was an embarrassment of riches. For each part, you found one person where it was like, "Oh, God, I can do all these different things with this character now. When I imagine it in their voice, this is fantastic." That was the person to get the part.

Image via HBO Max

Speaking of an embarrassment of riches, I also have to talk about the guest stars that you get on this show.

JENKINS: I know. Crazy, huh?

A ridiculous number of people. Rory [Kinnear], Nick [Kroll], Kristen [Schaal], Leslie [Jones], Fred [Armisen]. Is there anyone that's slated to pop up on later in the season that we haven't been introduced to yet? Or any other characters from pirate legend that we might get to see?

JENKINS: Well, Calico Jack may pop up for an episode. And that's just a great guest star performance that I will leave as a ... I don't want to spoil it, but the actor that we got for that was just so fucking good and is so good in the episode and someone I've been going to work with for a long time. Yeah, we're really lucky. Everyone wants to play with Taika, and everyone wants to play pirates. So it really is pretty amazing. Almost everyone we asked to do it said yes, and showed up and did it and was great.

Our Flag Means Death premieres its first three episodes on March 3 on HBO Max.

Taika Waititi to Play Blackbeard in HBO Max's Pirate Series 'Our Flag Means Death' Rhys Darby stars as Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Carly Lane (422 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane