The Big Picture The upcoming season of Our Flag Means Death will continue the story of Stede and Ed as they navigate their complicated feelings for each other.

The show has gained a devoted fan base who have embraced every aspect of the production, making it a gratifying experience for the creator.

The new episodes will explore the aftermath of the main characters' breakup and delve into how each character copes with the separation, potentially leading to an uncertain fate for Blackbeard and his allies.

The second season of Our Flag Means Death will premiere on Max on October 5, continuing the journey of Stede (Rhys Darby) and Ed (Taika Waititi) as they figure out their feelings for one another. Ever since the series premiered, a very devoted fan base sprang up around the offbeat high-seas adventures. The online response to the story was overwhelming, with fans tuning in every week to watch what happened with the pirates. During a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, David Jenkins, the creator of the series, talked about the impact felt by the audience's response to Our Flag Means Death:

I kind of thought people would know a little bit more [about] where we were going, but then in hindsight, no, people have been hurt and burned on so many other shows and then made to feel silly. So it was very gratifying to see the show embraced — to see every element of the creative embraced, every element of the production design, every department get their due in attention, was just overwhelming. It's the honor of my professional life. I don't think this happens very often, so I'm just savoring it.

The premise of the unpredictable series began when Stede wasn't feeling comfortable with how he was dealing with his sedentary life back on the mainland. His marriage with Mary Bonnet (Claudia O'Doherty) wasn't working anymore, and while he enjoyed raising his children, nothing that he did made him feel whole anymore. When he least expected it, Stede left his family to start a new life as a pirate, without knowing a single thing regarding how to sail or deal with a crew. Thankfully, it wouldn't be long before he ran into one of the most famous pirates in history.

Before Ed met Stede, he had positioned himself as one of the most violent pirates who had ever commanded a ship, with his reputation preceding him at every turn. With Izzy (Con O'Neill) by his side, it was easy for Blackbeard to take over any boat he wanted, stealing treasures and leaving a trail of destruction behind him. But he never could've predicted that he would fall in love with Stede, and when Stede returns home to Mary, Ed is heartbroken, not knowing that Stede has already made plans to return in search of him.

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Is a Journey of Healing

Image via Max

While the first installment of the series saw the main couple breaking up, the new episodes will explore how each character deals with the separation. The crew has been divided in the aftermath of the pair going on different paths, with Blackbeard returning to his violent tendencies in a much more aggressive fashion than before. It remains to be seen if he will be reunited with Stede again, or if his broken heart will lead him and his allies towards an uncertain fate in the middle of the ocean.

Our Flag Means Death returns to Max on October 5.