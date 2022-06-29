Our Flag Means Death star and executive producer Taika Waititi commented on Season 1’s big kiss, revealing he would hope the affection his Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) show for each other would be normalized. Speaking with The New York Times about his busy career, Waititi also talked about how he’s proud of the series’ big kiss.

Marketed as a historical comedy about the actual Gentleman Pirate, Stede, Our Flag Means Death surprised viewers when it revealed itself as a profoundly emotional rom-com about two men finding love in harsh times. While Our Flag Means Death explores love, gender, and sexuality in multiple ways, the romance between Blackbeard and Stede took center stage, leading fans to celebrate the first kiss the characters traded in Episode 9, "Act of Grace." When asked about that first kiss, Waititi replied that, while proud, he would prefer the kiss would not be such a big deal. In Waititi’s words:

“It needs to be normalized. No one talks about Tom Cruise hooking up with Jennifer Connelly in ‘Top Gun.’ But in ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ it’s a massive talking point that two dudes kiss on the beach. I’m cool with talking about it because I’m really proud of the moment. But my dream is to be like the world of the pirates, where no one bats an eye.”

It’s a delicate issue. Waititi is right in pointing out how the fact two men kissing becomes an event is itself proof that we, as a society, do not view these signs of affection as usual. All the headlines about a “gay kiss” in a movie or series are also a testament to how there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of acceptance – not even once do people discuss a “straight kiss”.

However, because we must work so much towards a tolerant society, we are also eager to praise every production that dares to show queer love and discuss homophobia. So, Waititi’s pride in the kiss scene is also understandable. Of course, we must walk a fine line between normalizing certain behaviors and cherishing them, but Waititi and Our Flag Means Death are fortunately willing to expose the issue.

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, creator David Jenkins, producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. The series’ cast also includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death is available right now on HBO Max. There’s still no release date for Season 2, but the series is about to start production in New Zealand in the next couple of months.