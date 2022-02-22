Let’s be honest: Pirates are pretty awesome. Honestly, who wouldn't want to sail the high seas plundering ships and singing sea shanties together? However, not all pirates are born that way, which is why Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and People of Earth creator David Jenkins have teamed up to develop an HBO Max series about real-life 18th-century aristocrat-turned-swashbuckler Stede Bonnet called Our Flag Means Death. Actor and comedian Rhys Darby will play Bonnet while Waititi will direct the pilot and appear in the series as Blackbeard (yes, that Blackbeard), in addition to serving as an executive producer.

Not a lot of details about the series have been revealed so far, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it! Here’s everything we know so far about Our Flag Means Death.

Watch the Trailer for Our Flag Means Death

The teaser trailer for Our Flag Means Death was released on January 18, 2022, highlighting the whimsical and off-beat brand of humor that Waititi is known for. This was followed by a full-length trailer released on February 16, 2022.

Our Flag Means Death will premiere on HBO Max on March 3, 2022.

Who Is in the Our Flag Means Death Cast?

Besides Waititi and Darby, other actors who appear in the show include Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), Con O'Neill (Chernobyl), Vico Ortiz (American Horror Story), Ewen Bremner (Wonder Woman), David Fane (Bro'Town), Joel Fry (Cruella), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Matthew Maher (Gone Baby Gone).

Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Samba Schutte are also set to appear in reoccurring roles, although not much is known about their characters at this time.

It's also worth mentioning that even though Waititi has directed Darby on such projects as Flight of the Conchords and the original What We Do in the Shadows, this series marks the first time that they actually share a scene together.

"I hadn't really acted alongside him at all," Darby told EW. "So when he came aboard as [Blackbeard], all hell broke loose because no one's telling him what to do. Now [we're costars] and he's not capable of telling me what to do!"

When Did Our Flag Means Death Finish Filming?

Filming for the series began on June 14, 2021, and was officially wrapped on September 28 of that year.

When asked about the on-screen chemistry between Darby and Waititi in January 2021, Jenkins had this to say:

"They are like an old married couple in certain ways. If a scene isn't quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There's a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn't get if you weren't using those two friends."

What Is Our Flag Means Death About?

Although some people may already be familiar with the legend of Stede Bonnet, Jenkins has revealed that Our Flag Means Death is less of a pirate show and is more of a "workplace show in a strange environment."

Jenkins also described Bonnet's story as "one of the world's great, colorful midlife crises" and that he was ecstatic to mix something like that with pirates.

Here's the show's official synopsis:

"After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

What Are Some Other Taika Waititi Projects To Look Out For?

If you want to know what else Taika Waititi has been working on lately, here are some other projects of his coming out in the next few years:

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022): In addition to the return of several other familiar faces including Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi's second directorial entry in the MCU after Thor: Ragnarok will introduce several new actors and characters such as Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. This sequel will also see Natalie Portman return to the franchise as the Jane Foster Thor as well as a supposed appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy post- Avengers: Endgame .

(July 8, 2022): In addition to the return of several other familiar faces including as Thor Odinson and as Valkyrie, Waititi's second directorial entry in the MCU after will introduce several new actors and characters such as as Zeus and as Gorr the God Butcher. This sequel will also see return to the franchise as the Jane Foster Thor as well as a supposed appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy post- . Next Goal Wins (TBA): Following the success of his award-winning anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit , Taika Waititi will direct the upcoming sports biopic Next Goal Wins based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. The film stars Michael Fassbender as an American football coach who helps the American Samoa national football team go from being the weakest team in the world to qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Other actors who will appear in Next Goal Wins include Elisabeth Moss , Rachel House , Rhys Darby, and Will Arnett .

(TBA): Following the success of his award-winning anti-hate satire , Taika Waititi will direct the upcoming sports biopic Next Goal Wins based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. The film stars as an American football coach who helps the American Samoa national football team go from being the weakest team in the world to qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Other actors who will appear in Next Goal Wins include , , Rhys Darby, and . Untitled Star Wars Film (December 2025): After directing the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian and voicing the character of IG-88 in several more episodes, Waititi is set to make a feature-length directorial debut in the galaxy far, far away. At the time of writing, not much is known about this movie aside from its tentative release window and the fact that it's being co-written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns , but at least Star Wars fans who also like Waititi's past work have something to look forward to.

(December 2025): After directing the Season 1 finale of and voicing the character of IG-88 in several more episodes, Waititi is set to make a feature-length directorial debut in the galaxy far, far away. At the time of writing, not much is known about this movie aside from its tentative release window and the fact that it's being co-written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter , but at least Star Wars fans who also like Waititi's past work have something to look forward to. The Incal (TBA): Based on the critically acclaimed French graphic novel series by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky and artist Jean Giraud , The Incal tells the story of John Difool, a private investigator who embarks on a journey across the universe after stumbling upon a mysterious artifact that several intergalactic factions just so happen to want. Not much is known about the adaptation at this time, but Jodorowsky did officially give Waititi his blessing to make the film.

(TBA): Based on the critically acclaimed French graphic novel series by filmmaker and artist , The Incal tells the story of John Difool, a private investigator who embarks on a journey across the universe after stumbling upon a mysterious artifact that several intergalactic factions just so happen to want. Not much is known about the adaptation at this time, but Jodorowsky did officially give Waititi his blessing to make the film. Willy Wonka Netflix Projects (TBA): Back in March 2020, Netflix officially announced that Waititi is writing, directing, and serving as an executive producer for two animated series based on Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. No new developments have come out about either project since their announcement, but we do know that one of these shows will supposedly revolve around the Oompa-Loompas!

