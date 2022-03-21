Darby also discusses where he first learned about the character of Stede Bonnet and which cast member broke the most on-set.

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Ahead of the show's March 3 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to chat with Darby and Jenkins about working on the series, as well as how Darby first came to learn about the story of Stede Bonnet on his end. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the two also spoke about working with Waititi from a directing and acting standpoint, how Blackbeard and Bonnet's evolving relationship allowed Waititi and Darby's long-time friendship to grow, and what it was like to come to work every day on the real-life pirate ship that was built for the series. They also revealed which cast member was most likely to make the rest of the crew break character during filming, and which was most likely to do the breaking.

Collider: While I've picked David's brain a bit on things already, I'm curious, Rhys — for you, how much did you know about the man, the myth, the legend Stede Bonnet before taking the role, and was there any research that you did after joining to help you establish the character on the show?

RHYS DARBY: I didn't really know much about this chap. He's kind of on the fringe of great pirates, but once you start to look into him, you realize, "Okay. Well, he's definitely one of them." It's just that not much has been made about him, which doesn't make any sense when you look at his story. So, well done, David, on grasping that and running with it. Actually, one of my sons was playing a video game where he featured in it. I think my... would've been my 11-year-old at that point, was playing one of those video games that feature pirates, and he says, "Oh, yes, I know, Dad. He's from this game."

DAVID JENKINS: It's called Assassin's Creed IV.

DARBY: Yes, that's the one. That's the one.

JENKINS: I may or may not be playing that same game.

DARBY: It's good, right? Anyway, my son kind of knew who he was, and so I go, "Okay, well, I'll look into this chap." So I did a bit of research just to find out really, what was this guy thinking? And we still don't really know. Because he had everything, and he went, "You know what? I'm just going to go and be a pirate." I think [the show] is a journey of discovery for all of us — even as we're doing it, we're starting to learn in the psyche of Stede's head as to why he took this ridiculous risk.

Image via HBO Max

David, what's something that you hope that people take away from the show? Aside from the humor, which is obviously a big part.

JENKINS: Nothing. [laughs] Just "Damn, that was fun. And I laughed, and I teared up a couple times and goddamn, that Rhys Darby is an amazing actor, and goddamn, that Taika Waititi is an amazing actor, and holy shit, what about that cast?" I mean, really, I just want people to watch it and just escape and hopefully feel some things.

In terms of escape, one of the things that I noticed about the show in terms of the practicality was the ship itself. Rhys, what was it like to film on that set, and did it help with the immersive aspect of getting into character?

DARBY: For me, the ship was everything. It was the star of the show. When we first saw the ship being developed, we saw the set being made, we were just in awe. Right, David? We were like, "I can't believe this is happening. Going to these lengths."

JENKINS: I would take breaks to walk over, to see them build it from plywood into a full ship, [with] our brilliant production designer, Ra Vincent. These things start, and they look like a high school play set because it's plywood and 2x4, and then in five days, it was a pirate ship. It was unreal.

DARBY: As an actor stepping on that set, we really felt like we had to up our game. We couldn't bring our C-performance. It had to be A+, because we had to be as good as the set — and then you go into the captain's quarters, and it's better and better. Being a fan of not only historical dramas, but sci-fi stuff, when you fall in love with things like the Enterprise, when you watch crew members walking down the alleyways in their big ship, and it's this immersive world, and you want to be on that ship. That's the feeling that I had as an actor being on this ship, thinking that the viewers would be like, "Oh, I want to be on that ship." So yeah, it really helped.

JENKINS: It has a lot in common with sci-fi. Ship shows are ship shows. If it's in space or if it's on Earth, [like] what Rhys was saying, you want to believe that ship is real and that is essentially the world of the show, and Ra and our amazing team pulled it off.

Image via HBO Max

Speaking of A-game, I can't talk about the show without talking about the relationship between Stede and Blackbeard, and how, Rhys, you and Taika bring that to life. What was something that the two of you tried to bring to that dynamic that maybe wasn't in the script?

DARBY: I think we tried to bring our own friendship. Even though we've been friends for 15-plus years, we haven't really spent so much time together that we have been able to nail down what it is about each other that we really like about each other, and so we were discovering that through these characters as well. We discovered why we are such good friends. Well, we have very similar backgrounds. Not that these two characters have similar backgrounds, but we love the same things, and we connect because we're both kind of lost souls in real life and just the same as these characters are in their life, so there's this weird connection. We shouldn't really connect as well as we do, for whatever reason — particularly with the characters, because one's a badass who kills, and the other guy's literally the opposite, but there's something that meets in the middle, that little piece of magic that we wanted to discover.

JENKINS: It felt like that in shooting it, too. I didn't know. I mean, now it makes sense, you had your whole friendship journey through this in real life. Seeing you come together on set, the first scene you played together, you could feel it. It was just like silk. It was like, "Oh, they know each other," and that comes through. You could feel it not even looking at the monitor when they were shooting it. You could just hear it.

Image via HBO Max

Out of the whole pirate crew, who was the most likely cast member to break on camera, and who was the most likely cast member to make the others break?

DARBY: I think Nat [Faxon] and Nat [Faxon].

JENKINS: That sounds right. Yeah. I would say, were there a lot of people that broke?

DARBY: I don't think there was, not really.

JENKINS: There weren't many take-ruiners.

DARBY: Because everyone was so scared to break because they know where there's going to be improv and stuff, it's a Rhys and Taika thing. So people were like, "Oh my God, I'm not going to laugh." I remember Taika, making him laugh a few times because I just have to, because that's what I do. I have to make those closest to me in any scene break. And Samson [Kayo], Samson laughed quite a bit.

JENKINS: Yeah, Samson, yeah.

DARBY: They're starting to come back to me now, you see. But in general —

JENKINS: Samba [Schutte] was a laugher. Samba would laugh. He kind of smiles.

DARBY: He's just enjoying it so much. I wasn't in too many scenes with Samba one-on-one that I can recall, but I can see him laughing off to the side in the kitchen or something. It was interesting. I think that's great when we do laugh, because what we're doing here is really trying to make the funniest thing possible, so if we can make each other laugh, then we know we're onto a good thing.

Our Flag Means Death airs new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max, with the season's final two premiering this week on March 24.

