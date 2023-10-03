The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death Season 1 garnered positive reviews, gaining a growing fandom for its unique tale of pirates and representation.

The series follows the unconventional relationship between Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard, presenting Stede as an inept and clumsy captain who struggles with the pirate lifestyle.

Throughout the first season, Stede encounters mutinies, forms a bond with Blackbeard, and faces various challenges and revelations, leading to a cliffhanger ending that sets the stage for Season 2.

Our Flag Means Death, premiered in March 2022 to positive reviews. The streaming sensation is the brainchild of David Jenkins and is loosely inspired by the actual history of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). From the first episode, it has received an ever-growing fandom and praise for the representation and diversity within its unique tale that follows the unconventional relationship of the two pirates. Season 2 on our doorsteps, and since it's been over a year since the first season, a reminder is in order to get everyone up to speed with what's happened both on land and aboard Stede's ship, The Revenge.

Stede Bonnet Sets Sail in Season 1 of 'Our Flag Means Death'

At its start, the show wastes no time in placing us aboard The Revenge alongside Stede Bonnet who is in the midst of navigating a crew that's unhappy with him as captain- and who can blame them? Despite captaining a ship upon which he provides his men with a weekly wage, amenities that mimic those of an apartment complex, and maintaining an emphasis on talking about one's emotions, Stede is an inept and clumsy captain who can't stand killing or even the sight of blood. Within the show's first few minutes, he prepares the crew seemingly for a major raid, only for it to be a fisherman's dinghy which brings the bounty of one potted plant. This and past failed "raids" drives Stede's hired men to mutiny.

Hearing of their intent from his First Mate, Mr. Buttons (Ewen Bremner), Stede desperately raids the first large ship he sees, which turns out to be an English Naval warship captained by Nigel Badminton (Rory Kinnear), his childhood bully. After they recognize one another, a dinner meeting is arranged where it's revealed that Bonnet abandoned his wife and children to become a pirate while Nigel reminisces on their upbringing and Stede's shortcomings. This leads an infuriated Stede to knock his former bully unconscious with a whale paperweight causing Nigel to accidentally land eye-first on his own sword. While Stede panics, both the crew of the Revenge and the Naval seamen battle each other in the dining hall, resulting in the pirates taking two of the officers hostage. After the dinner battle, Oluwande (Samson Koyo) goes to the Captain's Quarters and comforts an anxious Stede who's still processing the death of his bully. Seeing that he's by no means of pirate nature, Oluwande and Stede's Scribe, Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad), come up with a cover story surrounding Nigel's death. This leads the crew to regain their respect for the captain thus postponing the mutiny.

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 1 Brings Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard Together

After a rousing night of storytelling, Stede and the crew find themselves beached on an island. Making the most of it, Stede proposes the crew takes a holiday while he attempts to unbeach the ship and wrestles with his guilt as a murderer. While the crew figures out how they vacation, Stede confides his emotions with Oluwande and Jim to which Oluwande essentially clarifies that Stede simply stood in the room while the accident took place. Amidst the distraction of the crew, the Naval hostages attempt to escape but are intercepted by a separate band of pirates. Noticing their absence, Stede enlists the help of Oluwande and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) to search for them, only to find themselves captured by an island tribe. While in captivity, the tribe's shaman recognizes that the trio is harmless and helps Stede realize that his guilt isn't actually from the murder, but stems from abandoning his family. After being set free, the group locates the other pirates and executes a mostly successful diversion. Following Stede's negotiation to take back a single hostage in the hopes of minimizing bloodshed between the groups, it's revealed that the opposing crew belongs to Blackbeard. Back on The Revenge, Stede sets course for the Republic of Pirates to sell their hostage and make his mark as the Gentleman Pirate.

Within the series' side stories, we learn that crew member Jim Jimenez (Vico Ortiz) isn't who they say they are through Lucius stumbling upon them bathing. As the ship docks at the Republic of Pirates, we learn more about Jim's past and the bounty placed on them from tavern owner, Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones), for killing one of her many husbands. Despite Oluwande's protest, Jim returns to Jackie's tavern to retrieve their family dagger while Stede tries to sell their hostage. Although Stede's sale is unsuccessful, he's approached by one of the more menacing pirates from the island, Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill) who informs him that his captain would like to meet. After informally declining the offer, Stede is tricked by Jackie's husband and Tavern Keep, Geraldo (Fred Armisen), into boarding a Spanish Naval ship which causes the rest of the crew to be captured and Jim's true identity as a woman to be exposed. Following his arrest, Stede is sentenced to being hanged but is rescued by Blackbeard at the last minute.

Blackbeard Befriends Stede in 'Our Flag Means Death'

Following their escape, Blackbeard takes command of The Revenge while Stede recovers from his near-hanging. As he does, he experiences feverish flashbacks from his arranged marriage. It's shown that Stede and his wife, Mary (Claudia O'Doherty) weren't a match and Stede's escapism and desire to be a pirate furthered the wedge between them. Meanwhile, Blackbeard is becoming increasingly fascinated with Stede's fanciful life and remains unbothered by the full might of the Spanish Navy looming upon him. As Stede finally awakens, he finds Blackbeard at his bedside, who introduces himself as "Ed" and asks to be shown around the ship. After Ed offhandedly reveals that he's the infamous pirate, Blackbeard, he admits to his boredom with his current life to Stede, who professes his dreams to become a pirate. This brings the two to jokingly pose as each other in front of their crews causing Izzy, angry at their clear detachment to the crisis they face, to demand to know more about the ship's maneuverability and the state of its munitions from Stede. Stede confesses that's left to the crew which further evidences his ineptitude.

As the Spanish close in, Ed and Stede devise a plan of misdirection by posing as a lighthouse via chamber mirrors. While basking in the fruits of their success, Ed and Stede agree to teach each other how to be an aristocrat and a pirate. In actuality, Blackbeard intends to do so in order to fake his death and steal Stede's identity. Simultaneously, the rest of the crew process the revelation of Jim's secret, who is no longer in disguise. As they struggle due to their limited understanding, they ask Jim if they're actually a mermaid (they aren't.) and point out concerns such as women being bad luck for ships according to science, a point to which Jim reminds the crew that they've been present the entire time and nothing's happened as a result from it. In the end, Jim makes it clear that nothing's changed, aside from their beard and nose; they still identify as Jim and they'd like it to remain that way, to which the crew complies.

Ed and Stede Go From Friends to Lovers in Season 1

While Ede and Stede teach each other the ways of piracy and high society, the crew stumble upon an invitation to an upper-class party during a raid. Ed suggests crashing it under the guise of the invitee as a way to test what he's learned. Although that literally ends up in flames, Stede assures Blackbeard that he's more sophisticated than he thinks of himself and that he "wears fine things well." The two later share another moment when Ed confesses to Stede his plans to kill him and steal his identity, but admits that he can't go through with it now. The two agree to leave the plan behind them before Izzy, upset with how the blossoming relationship with Stede is affecting Ed as a pirate, challenges Bonnet to a duel in which the loser will be banished from The Revenge. Using a trick Ed taught him earlier, Stede fakes a losing blow, breaking Izzy's sword and winning the duel. As Izzy leaves, we learn that Nigel's twin brother, Chauncey, also an English Navyman, is on a mission to exact revenge on Stede.

Amidst their misadventures, an old friend of Blackbeard's named Calico Jack (Will Arnett), an old friend of Blackbeard's, shows up and leaves a carelessly destructive wake on the ship. He explains that he was sent by Izzy to convince Ed to return to his dread self. Ed learns that the English Navy is also after him before Jack is killed by a cannonball. As the crew of The Revenge attempts to escape, the English Navy captures and arrests them. As the crew faces sentencing, Blackbeard claims an Act of Grace for himself and Stede as this by-law would spare a pirate's life in exchange for enlisting with the English Navy. Chauncey tries to maintain that Stede has done nothing to be considered a proper pirate, but Lucius reads the record from their raiding of the fisherman's dinghy and unimpressive bounty of the potted plant thus proving Stede's pirate legitimacy.

After obligating themselves to the English Navy, Stede learns that Mary reported him dead months ago. As he grapples with this new truth, the show's most triumphant moment occurs on a hillside where Stede asks his friend how he's coping so well with their sentencing. Ed replies that it's nice to just be Ed and do whatever makes him happy, which he reckons is Stede. The Gentleman Pirate joyfully stammers to respond just before the two passionately kiss. Finding a new sense of vigor, Blackbeard suggests that they start a new life together as "there's always an escape plan" to any situation. While Ed takes care of the leg work and finds a boat to leave on, Stede is kidnapped at gunpoint by Chauncey who is drunk and angry over Stede getting to live after the death of his brother. He marches Stede to the nearby wilderness where he expresses his displeasure with Stede and as he stumbles toward Stede to deliver the deathblow, he falls and shoots himself in the eye with his own gun. Once again in shock and further traumatized by being the indirect cause of the death of the other Badminton sibling, Stede runs away, leaving Blackbeard waiting for him at the pier.

At the finale of the first season, Stede returns to his former life only to find the family he'd abandoned has moved on and is thriving in his absence. Recognizing that he doesn't fit back into the life he left, Stede makes amends by faking his death and leaving his wealth to his wife and children. Ed, on the other hand, rows back to captain The Revenge albeit in a heartbroken state over Stede abandoning him. He later throws Lucius overboard, retakes his pirate identity as the dreaded Blackbeard, rids The Revenge of Stede's belongings, and strands the majority of his men on a small desert island. This leaves us with many unanswered questions. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long for them to be answered when Season 2 premieres on October 5th.

The first season of Our Flag Means Death is currently streaming on Max.