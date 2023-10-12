The Big Picture Costume designer Gypsy Taylor included pop culture references in her designs for Our Flag Means Death, such as recreating Elizabeth Taylor's necklace from Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? for Anne Bonny's character.

Taylor wanted to emphasize Anne and Mary's active and independent status by designing costumes with pants, subverting the expectation of skirts during the 18th century.

Our Flag Means Death finally returned for Season 2, bringing with it a slew of familiar faces from Season 1. This season also introduced a handful of new characters, including Minnie Driver playing the real-life Irish pirate Anne Bonny. Like other aspects of the series, Driver's portrayal of Anne Bonny meshes historical fact with fiction. As such, this gives the series some leeway to create a unique character — especially when it comes to her outfits. For costume designer Gypsy Taylor, there was one film in particular that helped shape Anne Bonny's costume design.

During an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Taylor shared that she included pop culture references in her designs. One especially notable one was for Anne Bonny, who wears a piece of jewelry pulled from Elizabeth Taylor in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. As the episode itself hinges on a similar tone as the classic film, Taylor wanted to bring a more tangible reference to the screen. So, she remade the necklace Elizabeth Taylor wears in the film, using the original design with some period appropriate adjustments to better fit the character of Anne. Using Elizabeth Taylor as a guide worked perfectly for someone like Anne, who holds similarities to the actress.

"So, I literally took the necklace that Elizabeth Taylor wears in ['Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'], and she has this blouse with this beautiful print on it, and I was like, 'Okay, so what does that look like in 18th-century antique dealer?' So, we remade an 18th-century version of the necklace, we hand-printed the blouse, and did a screen print. It’s like a three-process screen print, dyed it, and made the perfect fabric that looked exactly like Elizabeth Taylor’s, and then made it into this 18th-century silhouette."

Gypsy Taylor Wanted to Emphasize Anne and Mary's Status

Along with maintaining the Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? vibe, Taylor was also adamant that Anne and Mary wore pants as part of their costumes. She acknowledged that, generally, the time period of Our Flag Means Death would call for skirts. However, due to wanting to subvert that initial thought and reiterate that Anne and Mary are quite active, Taylor opted to design costumes with pants: "And I wanted both women to be in pants just because you instantly think, 'Oh, these women in the 18th century, they’d be in a big skirt,' and I was like, 'No, no, these are working women. They’re running an antique store, they’re lifting heavy furniture. One’s out shooting rabbits."

New episodes of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release weekly in pairs every Thursday. The season finale releases October 26.