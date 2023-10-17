Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

The Big Picture Izzy Hands, previously an antagonist, steals the show in Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death, transforming into a character you want to root for.

Con O'Neill's outstanding performance as Izzy brings depth and complexity to the character, conveying his physical and emotional transformation.

Izzy's story provides emotional catharsis through his gradual acceptance by the crew, showcasing his journey from desperation to finding love and support in his own way.

Our Flag Means Death is finally back for its highly anticipated second season! With five episodes already under our belt and only three more to go, this season has been going by super quickly and with it has come a ton of new character developments. Going into Season 2, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward Teach (Taika Waititi) had a lot to grapple with if they wanted to find their way back to each other. Ed had descended fully into a post-break-up darkness that turned him into an even more ruthless version of his former self, and Stede was completely broke with only a tiny dinghy and a dehydrated crew to his name, trying to find a way to fix things with his lost love. Those two are the emotional heart and soul of this show, which is why it’s so surprising that in Season 2 an entirely different character steals the show: Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill).

Izzy Hands Is More Than a Bad Guy in 'Our Flag Means Death'

It wouldn’t be out of line to call Izzy an antagonist in Season 1 given where he begins in the series — as Blackbeard's first mate and closest confidant. He dislikes Stede from the jump, attempting to kill him in a duel once he sees Blackbeard cares for him, and leaves once Ed decides he’s not going to kill Stede (because he’s in love with him). He even goes so far as to hand the crew of the Revenge, Ed included, over to the British in a bid to get rid of Stede forever.

In many ways, Izzy is Stede’s antithesis, the little devil on Ed’s shoulder where Stede is trying to be an angel. Izzy venerates the pirate Blackbeard, the ruthless pirate, the legend — but he also knows Ed better than anyone, and his whole goal in Season 1 is just to go back to the good old days, not seeming to realize how dissatisfied Ed had grown with their lives. Even after Ed calls for an act of grace and ruins Izzy’s attempts to set things right in his own way, it still works out for him. At the end of Season 1, Stede abandons Ed and goes back to his wife Mary (Claudia O’Doherty), and Ed is completely destroyed by it. He tries to remove every trace of Stede from the ship, even tossing out most of the crew, and becomes wholly focused on doing as much pirating and plundering as he can to cover up the pain. From Izzy's perspective, he's won. He gets Blackbeard back, now better than ever.

Except that’s not where the story ends, and Izzy’s win is anything but a true victory. Blackbeard just keeps getting worse. His sadness is just manifesting into even more ruthlessness. He drinks, does drugs, kills, tortures, and maims without a care. The crew is terrified of him and exhausted from the life they’ve been made to lead. And Izzy’s not having fun anymore — but when he speaks out against this new rule, Blackbeard shoots him in the leg. If it weren’t for his crewmates hiding him and performing an amputation, Izzy would’ve died. When he and Ed finally confront each other, Ed essentially tells Izzy to shoot himself — and he almost does, only failing by some stroke of luck. When the crew finally mutinies and seemingly kills Ed, Izzy is standing with them. This is what everything he did in Season 1 amounted to — and it’s awful, but it’s poetic. Izzy got exactly what he wanted and he hated it.

Izzy Hands Wouldn't Be the Same Without Con O’Neill

This character would not be so incredible without the talent of the actor behind him. In a show filled with incredible talents both new and old, Con O’Neill has been a standout performer on this show since Season 1, constantly putting 110% into every scene he is in. That’s paying big dividends for Season 2 where his character really transforms into someone you want to root for. O’Neill excels at playing a sad, strange little man, simultaneously pathetic and terrifying. You can feel the weight of everything he’s going through just from the way he speaks, and not just because he looks exhausted this season. He’s sweaty, raspy, and looks on the verge of keeling over half the time, which is to be expected from someone who got an impromptu amputation at sea.

The physicality of this character really sets him apart. In the scene where Izzy’s stolen all the ship's candles to re-learn the basics of swordplay, there’s a calmness to him but still that incomprehensible sense of weight. Everything he does is a conscious effort, and O’Neill conveys that through his acting. Watching Izzy transform this season, both physically and emotionally, makes him a part of this crew whether he wants to be or not. It's incredibly rewarding, and it’s even better that it comes from a character who was so antagonistic in Season 1. Without that goal of getting Ed back to drive him, he becomes an entirely different person, and we see what made him such a good first mate in the first place.

'Our Flag Means Death' Proves That Everybody Wants to Be Loved (Even Izzy)

There’s something so rewarding about seeing a character with so many walls up slowly show some cracks. Perhaps the best moment of the season so far (a bold statement for a season already full of incredible moments) is seeing Izzy receive a new wooden leg from the crew. Throughout Season 2, we’ve seen them trying to reach out to Izzy and offer support in the same way they do for each other, but he’s rejected it at every turn. The rest of the crew won’t just leave him to wallow, though. They refuse to let Blackbeard kill him, and they want to be there for him even if he rejects them. After they inadvertently cause his original wooden leg to break, they all come together to build him a new one, using the legs from the unicorn masthead that Izzy had cut off in a fit of rage. It’s an incredibly touching gesture, and it's enough to get Izzy to break down sobbing. We’ve seen him literally drag himself across the floor in desperation a few times in the last episodes, but now he has something solid to stand on — in more ways than one.

Our Flag Means Death is absolutely stacked with fun and interesting characters, and everyone’s getting something surprising and new to do in Season 2, whether it be Buttons (Ewan Bremner) literally becoming a seagull or Jim (Vico Ortiz) having an unexpected romance with new crewmate Archie (Madeleine Sami). But Izzy’s story stands out for the emotional catharsis it provides both to the audience and the character himself. He could often seem pretty one-note in Season 1, but Season 2 peels back the layers and shows us the raw emotions underneath — and if we get the planned Season 3, we can only imagine what further metamorphosis Izzy might go through.

Here’s a guy who was willing to do anything to get what he wanted, only to watch it rot in his hands. Where does he go from here? Well, for Izzy, it means he’s forcibly dragged back from the brink by his crewmates who care about him. He’s their figurehead now, their unicorn. Let Ed and Stede have their romance of the ages; Izzy is learning to love in his own way too on Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

