The Big Picture Blackbeard's heartbreak over his breakup with Stede Bonnet will make him more vulnerable and violent than ever before in the upcoming season of Our Flag Means Death.

Ed, as a ruthless pirate, is not accustomed to developing emotional bonds with others, which is why his breakup with Stede affects him so deeply.

Stede, while also saddened by the breakup, will handle it differently from Blackbeard and will focus on becoming a more resourceful pirate without his guidance.

Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) has seen plenty of horrifying things over the course of his career as a pirate, but nothing has compared with the pain of losing his relationship with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). Stealing valuable items from others isn't an activity that can teach how to deal with bottled-up heartbreak and negative emotions, as the pirate will learn during the upcoming second season of Our Flag Means Death. During a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, David Jenkins, the creator of the series, talked about how the character felt more vulnerable than the last time audiences saw him:

We're post-breakup, and they're trying to fix it. One of these characters is very, very damaged and has never made himself vulnerable in this way before, and I don't think [he] would react very well to having his heart broken in this way. I don't think it would be cute, and I don't think it would be funny. I think it would be scary as hell to watch a very damaged guy that we've established in Ed, who killed his dad and thinks he's not capable of being loved, deal with rejection and see that Stede really hurt him.

The reason Ed feels so devastated after being abandoned at the pier where they agreed to meet was the fact that he wasn't used to developing a bond with someone else. As a ruthless pirate, he had been trained since he was young to do what it takes to survive. When he met Izzy (Con O'Neill), it was clear that love couldn't be constructed in his heart when he was thinking about violent attacks and stealing the entire time. Blackbeard never expected he would fall in love with the one pirate who had never stepped on a boat before.

The separation will eventually take a toll on Ed, prompting him to be more violent than ever before during the episodes of Our Flag Means Death that will premiere on Max on October 5. The consequences of his failed relationship will send him back to what he knows how to do best, even if it means many pirates will lose their lives across the sea. Hopefully, Ed and Stede can properly talk about their feelings before their heartbreak changes the way the pirate community operates.

What Will Happen to Gentleman Pirate and His Crew in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2?

On the other hand, while Stede will also be sad about losing the person he had fallen in love with over the course of the first installment of the series, he won't deal with it as violently as his counterpart will. After all, he still needs to take care of Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and the rest of the crew members who were left behind after Blackbeard took over command of the Revenge. Besides dealing with his own broken heart, Stede will be forced to learn how to be a more resourceful pirate now that he doesn't have the guidance of Blackbeard to take him across uncharted waters.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 premieres October 5.